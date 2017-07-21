VOL. 41 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 21, 2017

Night Market. This event at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. Friday, 5-8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Movie in the Park

Finding Dory will be shown at Moss Wright Park, 745 Caldwell Lane, Goodlettsville. 8 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.

THROUGH JULY 23

Topgolf Crush

Topgolf brings its experience to Nashville for one day at Nissan Stadium featuring giant targets on the field, private bays for group events and Toptracer technology so participants can accurately track their shots. Live music provided by more than a dozen bands. Food trucks available. $65. 9 a.m.-midnight. Information: https://topgolf.com/us/crush/nashville

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

JULY 21-22

Threshing Show

TN-KY Threshermen’s Association 48th annual steam threshing show. See steam engines, antique tractors, wheat threshing, saw milling, tractor pull, arts and crafts, flea market and live music. Fee: $10 adult, children 12 and under free. Gates open 8 a.m. Keysburg Road, Adams. Information: www.tnkythreshermenshow.com

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Elliston Place Street Fest

Hosted by Lightning 100. Gates open at 3 p.m. There will be music all day at Exit/In, The End, and an outdoor stage on Elliston Place. Tickets: $20 general admission, $55 for VIP. Music Lineup: The Wild Feathers, Billy Joe Shaver, Self, Roots of a Rebellion, Lillie Mae, The Pink Spiders, Lazersnake, Royal Court of China, Mad Science featuring KDSML + Floralorix + HR Lexy. Information: http://ellistonplacestreetfest.com

Songwriter Night at Rock Castle

Enjoy original music performed by some incredible songwriters at historic Rock Castle, 139 Rockcastle Lane, Hendersonville. Concessions available. Kids activities include bounce house, and organized games. Fee: $5 per person, 13 and up. Kids 12 and under free. Information: www.historicrockcastle.com

Lineup:

5-5:55 p.m., Feedback

6-6:25 p.m., Hayden Hodge

6:30-7:10 p.m., Jessie Clement

7:15-7:55 p.m., Jared Hard

8-8:25 p.m., Jonah Fecteau

8:30-9 p.m., John Franco & Molly Conrad

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Music City Triathlon

The ninth annual event features participants swimming the Cumberland River (1.5K), biking through East Nashville (45K) and running on a new flat course (10K). Downtown road closures include Victory Avenue (South 1st Street to Titan’s Way), Titan’s Way (Victory Avenue to Russell Street), Russell Street (Titan’s Way to South 1st Street) and South 1st Street (Victory Avenue running south of downtown) will be closed as early as 5 a.m. until as late as 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The remaining road closures do not affect downtown. Complete road closure information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/_files/docs/mct-2017-community-notification-letter.pdf. Race information: www.team-magic.com/events/97

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. This meeting is a casual networking event. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Foxland Golf & Country Club, 1445 Foxland Blvd. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Nashville Chamber Night at The Sounds

The Sounds will celebrate the Nashville Chamber and the role it plays in improving Middle Tennessee. Chamber members can purchase discounted Sounds tickets with promo code: chamber. First Tennessee Ballpark, 19 Junior Gilliam Way. 7:05 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Williamson State of the County

Featuring Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Business Partners $50, Guests $70, Company Table $1,500. Registration required. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/state-of-the-county-354461

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Sumner County Transit Summit

The nMotion Strategic Plan was approved in September and will be the guide to creating better regional mobility for Middle Tennesseans. RTA, along with Cumberland Region Tomorrow and the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee, are returning to update you and other residents on what the next steps could mean for Sumner County. Mark your calendar and make plans to attend this important Sumner County event. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided. Wood Dining Hall, Volunteer State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. Doors open at 5 p.m. Program 5:30-6 p.m. Information: Carol Hudler, 986-2698

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Public Affairs Roundtable

Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada, and Sam Whitson. Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main St., #210. 7:15-8:30 a.m. The program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

Frist Fridays

Enjoy the music of ELEL, an Indie Pop ensemble from Nashville. Fee: Free for members, $12 non-member, includes access to exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. rain or shine, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Nikki Lane is scheduled for Aug. 25. Frist Center for the Visual Arts, 919 Broadway. Information: http://fristcenter.org/

Red, White And Zoo

Nashville Zoo wine tasting even. Enjoy unlimited samples of wine, live music and animal encounters. Fee: General admission $65, VIP $100, Designated driver $25 or $50 for the VIP designated driver. 7-10 p.m. Strickly 21+ event. 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. Information: https://www.nashvillezoo.org/

SATURDAY, JULY 29

International Champions Cup Soccer

Two of the best soccer clubs in the world, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, will play in Music City for the International Champions Cup. The two powerhouse clubs feature some of the top international talent from around the world. Nissan Stadium, 5 p.m. Tickets: $25+ . Information: www.internationalchampionscup.com

Music City Brewer’s Festival

Mafiaoza’s Music City Brewer’s Festival is one of the longest running beer festivals in Nashville. This beer lover’s event will be at Walk of Fame Park. There are two different time slots available on Saturday, Session A, noon-4 p.m.; Session B, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy brew tastings from over 50 breweries including local favorites Yazoo, Blackstone, Czann’s, Tennessee Brew Works, Jackalope, Fat Bottom and more. Live music and food. $39-$99. Information: www.musiccitybrewersfest.com

MTSU Alumni Night at the Sounds

The Sounds take on the Salt Lake City Bees, gate opens at 6:05 p.m. Fee: $30 per person, included ticket and buffet meal. Right field picnic area. Event has sold out in prior years, so get your ticket early. First Tennessee Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville Information: www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t556.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Carnton Plantation Sunset Concert Series

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute. Gates open 5 p.m. Concert 6-8 p.m. Guests are invited to arrive early to set up chairs, blankets and picnics on the east lawn at Carnton. Food and beverage, including alcohol is permitted, and additional food and drinks will be available for purchase. Pets, tents and grills are not allowed. Parking is free and available on site. Tickets: Adult, $10 in advance, $12 at the gate, children ages 6-15 $5. Information & tickets: www.boft.org or at Carnton Plantation or The Carter House.

WEDNESDAY, AUG 2

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with lunch provided by BurgerFi. Morning and lunch meeting held at Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150. Afternoon meeting will be off-site at King’s Bowl, 1910 Galleria Blvd, #120, Brentwood. Food and drinks provided for $5 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. Members only event. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Smith & Lentz Brewing Company, 900 Main Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, AUG 3

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Nashville Emerging Leader Awards

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville present the Eleventh annual NELAs to recognize young professionals who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community. Lipscomb University, Collins Alumni Auditorium, One University Park Drive, Nashville. 5 p.m. registration and networking, 6 p.m. NELAs Recognition Ceremony, 8 p.m. After-party, Richland Country Club. Fee: $25 and up. Must register. Information: http://nashvillechamber.com/events