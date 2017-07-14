Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

Tennessee education coalition focuses on teacher diversity

Updated 6:56AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A new report released by a group of Tennessee educator preparation programs focuses on eliminating the barriers preventing diverse candidates from choosing teaching as a career.

The Tennessean reports the Trailblazer Coalition is led by Lipscomb University, Belmont University and the Nashville Teacher Residency and released its report Tuesday, titled "Fixing the Broken Pipeline: Teacher Diversity and the Classroom."

The report identified poor perceptions of the profession, a lack of finances and few mentors as barriers, and offered five keys to getting teachers of color in the profession, including promoting more inclusivity in teacher preparation programs and removing barriers to licensure and testing.

The report highlights research proving diverse teachers have a positive effect on student outcomes, including driving down discipline numbers.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0