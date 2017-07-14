Police officer decommissioned for water bottle theft

VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A police officer in Tennessee has been decommissioned after he was accused of taking a water bottle from a business while investigating a burglar alarm.

News outlets report Metro Nashville police decommissioned Central Precinct Officer Wesley Feinstein and assigned him to desk duty after a fellow officer reported that Feinstein had stolen a water bottle from the fridge of Emma Incorporated in downtown Nashville on Saturday. The water bottle was found in Feinstein's patrol car.

Feinstein has been issued a misdemeanor citation charging him with theft. The Office of Professional Accountability within the police department will investigate him.

Feinstein graduated from the police academy two years ago.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.