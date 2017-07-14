Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

Former VP Biden going to Nashville in November on book tour

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak in Nashville this November as a part of a book tour.

The Schermerhorn Symphony Center says Biden's "American Promise Tour" will bring him to the concert hall on Nov. 19.

Tickets will include a copy of his upcoming book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

An event listing says the tour will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect people around topics that matter most.

Biden launched a new political action committee last month, reigniting speculation that he may run for president in 2020.

Tickets are on sale now for some preferred customers. They go on sale to the public on July 28.

