Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

August union vote set for Mississippi Nissan plant

Updated 3:18PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Workers at Nissan Motor Co.'s Mississippi plant will decide on Aug. 3 and 4 whether the United Auto Workers will represent them.

The company and the UAW said Monday that they agree on the dates, subject to National Labor Relations Board approval.

Workers favoring the union say collective bargaining would improve pay and working conditions. Nissan management opposes the UAW, saying it would hurt the Canton plant's economic competitiveness.

The union says about 4,000 production and maintenance workers should be eligible to vote.

The UAW has worked for years building support in Canton. Facing a political climate hostile to organized labor, supporters link unionization to civil rights among the plant's majority African-American workforce. The UAW has never won a union vote at any of the South's foreign-owned auto assembly plants.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0