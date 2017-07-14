Boyd says he's raised $2.3M for governor's race

VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican Randy Boyd says he has raised $2.3 million and added $2 million of his own money in his bid for governor.

His campaign's announcement Monday represents the biggest haul so far in the open 2018 race. The former state economic development chief entered the contest in early March.

Boyd ended June with $3.5 million cash left.

Williamson County Republican businessman Bill Lee's campaign says he raised about $1.4 million for the race and matched that amount with personal money. He finished June with $2.5 million remaining. Lee started running in late April.

State Sen. Mae Beavers, another Republican hopeful, hasn't announced fundraising totals yet. Republican state House Speaker Beth Harwell joined the race this weekend.

On the Democratic side, former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean says he raised $1.2 million.