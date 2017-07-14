500 jobs available at Topgolf Nashville

VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

Topgolf has 500 job openings for its Nashville location, which will open this fall.

Jobs are posted at topgolf.com/careers, and interviews begin in two weeks.

Available positions include: servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff and many more. Interested applicants should register online for an upcoming recruitment event.

Recruitment events will include:

-- Team-building challenges

-- Idea Factory: Applicants get creative to plan a special event for Topgolf

-- X-Factor-style panel interviews: Applicants speak or perform for 90 seconds about a topic of their choice

-- One-on-one interviews

"Nashville is known for music, sports and fun, which makes it a perfect fit for Topgolf," says Travis Miller, Topgolf Nashville director of operations. "We are excited to hire thoughtful, high-energy associates who want to work for a fast-growing brand."

Topgolf guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly show players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. The venues also feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort.

Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, golf instruction and more. In addition, Topgolf Nashville will be the first venue with a dedicated 500-person concert venue.

Topgolf Nashville is located at 500 Cowan Street. Recruitment events will take place offsite, and the location will be displayed online upon applying. Hired associates for the new 65,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts and the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.

Information: www.topgolf.com/careers.