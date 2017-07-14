Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

CBO delays analysis of latest health care bill

Updated 7:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.

The Congressional Budget Office had been scheduled to release an analysis Monday on the latest GOP bill, including estimated cost and scope of insurance coverage.

But the Senate Budget Committee on Sunday said the release had been postponed. The committee did not indicate an explanation or when the analysis was expected, saying it will provide further information and updates as appropriate.

The CBO's announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was delaying a highly anticipated Senate vote this coming week on the bill, after Sen. John McCain's disclosed that he had undergone surgery. Doctors had advised McCain to recover in Arizona this week.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0