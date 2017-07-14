Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

Tennessee county's schools cancel class for eclipse

Updated 7:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Students in a Tennessee school district won't have to skip class to catch next month's solar eclipse.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Superintendent Bob Thomas has announced that Knox County school will have the day off for the Aug. 21 eclipse.

The phenomenon will take place about 2:30 p.m. when most elementary school students would be dismissed. It's also the first full day of kindergarten. After-school activities will continue as planned.

Thomas was able to cancel classes due to "inclement weather."

Some other nearby school districts are closing, dismissing early or featuring a day of eclipse-related activities.

Knox County schools are sending every family a packet of info about the eclipse, complete with solar viewing glasses for students.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0