Tennessee Democrat Mackler raises $451K in US Senate bid

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville attorney and former Army helicopter pilot James Mackler says he has raised $451,000 in his Democratic bid for the U.S. Senate.

Mackler's campaign says the total accounts for all fundraising since launching his 2018 campaign for Sen. Bob Corker's seat on April 17.

Corker, who has not definitively said he's seeking re-election, has $6 million cash on hand through March.

The 44- year-old Mackler suspended his legal career in response to the 9/11 attacks, joining the Army in 2001. He spent three years as a Black Hawk pilot in the 101st Airborne Division that included a deployment to Iraq.

Mackler left active duty in 2011, but continues to serve in the Tennessee Air National Guard.

Republicans have held both Tennessee seats in the Senate since 1994.