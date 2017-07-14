Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

Tennessee hospitals group opposes GOP health bill rewrite

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's lobby group for hospitals says the rewritten Republican health care bill in Congress doesn't have the best interests of Tennesseans or hospitals at heart.

The Tennessee Hospital Association said Friday that it remains opposed to the bill. Senate Republican leaders released a changed version Thursday.

The group said the bill includes dramatic long-term cuts and structural changes to federal Medicaid funding.

It said relaxed benefit requirements for insurers could disrupt the individual insurance market and increase premiums for older, sicker Tennesseans.

The group said the bill also would eliminate a fund for expanded investments in preventive and public health while maintaining steep Medicare reimbursement provider cuts.

The association said the latest changes soften the blow of the bill but don't fully address real challenges in the individual insurance market.

