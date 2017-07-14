Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

Nashville adopts paid family leave for city workers

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville officials have adopted a paid family leave plan for its city workers.

A news release from Mayor Megan Barry says the Civil Service Commission voted unanimously this week to approve the family leave plan, which became effective immediately.

The program will give Metro workers about six weeks of paid time off upon the birth or adoption of a child, or to care for a seriously sick spouse, parent or child.

The benefit is available for employees who have worked in Nashville government for at least six months.

Metro Council recommended looking into a paid family leave benefit last year. The mayor then announced in her 2017 State of Metro speech that she would request the paid family leave plan.

