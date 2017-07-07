Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 07, 2017

US weekly requests for jobless aid fall to 247,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week, as the number of people seeking benefits has stayed near historic lows pointing to a robust job market.

The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly unemployment applications fell by 3,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 247,000. The less volatile four-week average rose by 2,250 to 245,750.

Applications are a close indication of layoffs. Jobless claims have come in below 300,000 for 123 weeks in a row. That's the longest such stretch since 1970, when the U.S. population was much smaller.

Employers have hired this year at a slower pace as the unemployment rate has fallen to a healthy 4.4 percent. The Labor Department's report for June showed that U.S. employers added a robust 222,000 jobs, the most in four months.

