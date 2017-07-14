VOL. 41 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 14, 2017

Summer Wine on the Rails. Join Muddy Roots and the Tennessee Central Railway Museum on a day trip to Del Monaco Winery in Baxter. Take an excursion train ride in a restored classic 1950s-era American streamlined stainless-steel passenger train. Each ticket includes a wine tasting on board the train, winery tours, winery activities, live music, and more wine tasting. Passengers will have the opportunity to purchase wine and lunch at the winery and each ticket includes a souvenir wine glass. Vintage dress is strongly encouraged. 220 Willow Street, Nashville. Saturday, 8 a.m. Must be over 21. Information: https://wineontherails.com/2017/04/07/summer-wine-on-the-rails-july-15th-2017

JULY 14-15

Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition Rodeo

This IPRA sanctioned event grows bigger every year. All money raised goes directly back into the community to raise awareness about the dangers of underage drinking, tobacco use and prescription drug abuse. Triple Creek Park, Champion Drive, Gallatin. 7-10 p.m. Adults: $10, children, $5. Information: 461-8243

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Williamson County Republican Party Annual BBQ Dinner

Featuring Marsha Blackburn, TN 2018 Straw Poll & Gubernatorial Speeches, meet and green with local officials. 4 p.m. Little Creek Farms, 731 Cool Springs Road, Thompson Station. Information: http://gopnashville.org/events-new

Super Cool Fun Fest

The event features everything 90s. “Feel like a kid again, but this time with beer” is their slogan. My So Called Band will be playing all of the best music from the 90s. Relive nostalgic games, Skip It, Giant Jenga, 4 Square, and Space Jam Knockout. Food trucks available and lots of beer. 21+ event. Cumberland Park: 592 South 1st Street. Fee: $20. 4-9:30 p.m. Information: www.supercoolfunfest.com

Half Christmas Beer Fest

Lightning 100 will host the 4th annual Half Christmas Beer Fest, 7-11 p.m. Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street. There will be over 40 brews to taste as well as food trucks. The venue will be decked out for Christmas including snow machines, a keg tree, Santa Claus, and more. Guests are encouraged to wear Santa hats, elf ears, and tacky sweaters. Fee: General Admission, $40 if bought early. Day-of Event Ticket: $50. Designated driver, $10. This is a 21 and over event Information: http://halfchristmasbeerfest.com

Music City Fit Expo

Experience live demos from the Nashville area’s favorite instructors, sample tasty treats from local chefs and meal prep companies, meet experts in nutrition and wellness, and network with fellow fitness buffs. Among the 30-plus businesses represented will be Bar Method Nashville, Barbell VooDoo, Eat Well Nashville, Paddle Up Nashville, StudiO2, TITLE Boxing Club Franklin Cool Springs and World Gym Music City. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rocketown, 601 4th Ave. S., Nashville. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/231954963877623

JULY 15-16

Music.Food.Beer Nashville

More than 30 live musical performances showcasing the South’s indie music scene. The event will feature three beer gardens, premium food trucks and more. General admission tickets ($20) include access to all festival activities, food trucks and beer gardens. VIP tickets ($45) include a shaded canopy for the lawn area, two free beers and a dedicated waiter for all drink orders. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Riverfront Park, Nashville. Information: https://www.musicfoodbeernashville.com

THOUGH SEPTEMBER 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Jazz on the Cumberland

The concert series is held monthly on Sundays, 5:30-8 p.m. through October at Cumberland Park, 592 South 1st Street. Free, family friendly series. Bring blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. Additional dates: Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

Red, White & Brew

The Tomorrow Fund hosts the fifth annual event at the Tennessee Brew Works, 809 Ewing Avenue, Nashville. Admission includes two drink tickets, a tour of the brewery, sliders, snacks, games, darts, live music and more. Wine also will be available, and a few of Nashville’s best restaurants will be serving up some samples to satisfy your cravings. Proceeds from the event support The Tomorrow Fund, which builds community awareness and responsibility in Middle Tennessee young professionals by establishing a pattern of community service and charitable giving. $30. 2-5 p.m. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/do/red-white-and-brew

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Nolensville Business Luncheon 101

Darren Smith, owner of Nashville SEO, will speak on “Social Media 101,” and Todd Adkins, director of leadership development at Lifeway Christian Resources, will tackle “Social Media Workshop 201.” Both events at Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Business partners: $16, Guest: $20 Information. http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/nolensville-business-luncheon-354319

Gallatin Chamber Leads Exchange

One of the main roles of the Chamber is to help grow and promote your business! Join us for a formal leads exchange on the first and third Tuesday of every month, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Directly following leads exchange, attendees have the option to attend lunch at the pre-determined location. Derryberry’s Heat and Air, 212 N. Water Ave. Free. Information: 452-4000.

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. This meeting is a casual networking event. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. O’Charley’s, 1009 Village Green Crossing, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

Salon@615

Alan Alda will discuss his new book, “If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?” with Ann Patchett. Ingram Hall, Blair School of Music, 2400 Blakemore Ave. 6:15 p.m. Fee: $34, includes copy of the book. Information: www.salonat615.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, July 20

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Chamber of Commerce Joint Mixer

Join Williamson Chamber, Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce and Maury Alliance at Homestead Manor, 4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station, for a networking opportunity. 5-7 p.m. Food and drinks. Fee: Free. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/chamber-of-commerce-joint-mixer-354531

Music on Main

Music by DB Chase and the Moonshine Outlaws. Goodlettsville City Hall Park, 105 S. Main Street. 6:30-8 p.m.

3rd Thursday on Main

Music by Bobby Randall and Friends with Melissa Lee. Gallatin’s Historic Downtown Square. 6:30-9 p.m.

July 20-23

Topgolf Crush

Topgolf brings its experience to Nashville for one day at Nissan Stadium featuring giant targets on the field, private bays for group events and Toptracer technology so participants can accurately track their shots. Live music provided by more than a dozen bands. Food trucks available. $65. 9 a.m.-midnight. Information: https://topgolf.com/us/crush/nashville

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m.

Movie in the Park

Finding Dory will be shown at Moss Wright Park, 745 Caldwell Lane, Goodlettsville. 8 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.

JULY 21-22

Threshing Show

TN-KY Threshermen’s Association 48th annual steam threshing show. See steam engines, antique tractors, wheat threshing, saw milling, tractor pull, arts and crafts, flea market and live music. Fee: $10 adult, children 12 and under free. Gates open 8 a.m. Keysburg Road, Adams, Tn. Information: www.tnkythreshermenshow.com

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Elliston Place Street Fest

Hosted by Lightning 100. Gates open at 3 p.m. There will be awesome music all day at Exit/In, The End, and an outdoor stage on Elliston Place. Tickets: $20 general admission, $55 for VIP. Music Lineup: The Wild Feathers, Billy Joe Shaver, Self, Roots of a Rebellion, Lillie Mae, The Pink Spiders, Lazersnake, Royal Court of China, Mad Science featuring KDSML + Floralorix + HR Lexy. Information: http://ellistonplacestreetfest.com

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Music City Triathlon

The ninth annual event features participants swimming the Cumberland River (1.5K), biking through East Nashville (45K) and running on a new flat course (10K). Downtown road closures include Victory Avenue (South 1st Street to Titan’s Way), Titan’s Way (Victory Avenue to Russell Street), Russell Street (Titan’s Way to South 1st Street) and South 1st Street (Victory Avenue running south of downtown) will be closed as early as 5 a.m. until as late as 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The remaining road closures do not affect downtown. Complete road closure information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/_files/docs/mct-2017-community-notification-letter.pdf. Race information: www.team-magic.com/events/97

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. This meeting is a casual networking event. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Foxland Golf & Country Club, 1445 Foxland Blvd. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Nashville Chamber Night At The Sounds

The Sounds will celebrate the Nashville Chamber and the role it plays in improving Middle Tennessee. Chamber members can purchase discounted Sounds tickets with promo code: chamber. First Tennessee Ballpark, 19 Junior Gilliam Way. 7:05 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Williamson State of the County

Featuring Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Business Partners $50, Guests $70, Company Table $1,500. Registration required. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/state-of-the-county-354461

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Sumner County Transit Summit

The nMotion Strategic Plan was approved in September and will be the guide to creating better regional mobility for Middle Tennesseans. RTA, along with Cumberland Region Tomorrow and the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee, are returning to update you and other residents on what the next steps could mean for Sumner County. Mark your calendar and make plans to attend this important Sumner County event. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided. Wood Dining Hall, Volunteer State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. Doors open at 5 p.m. Program 5:30-6 p.m. Information: Carol Hudler, 986-2698

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Public Affairs Roundtable

Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada, and Sam Whitson. Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main St., #210. 7:15-8:30 a.m. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

Frist Fridays

Enjoy the music of ELEL, an Indie Pop ensemble from Nashville. Fee: Free for members, $12 non-member, includes access to exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. rain or shine, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Nikki Lane is scheduled for Aug. 25. Frist Center for the Visual Arts, 919 Broadway. Information: http://fristcenter.org/

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Carnton Plantation Sunset Concert Series

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute. Event gates open at 5 p.m. and concerts take place 6- 8 p.m. Guests are invited to arrive early to set up chairs, blankets and picnics on the east lawn at Carnton. Food and beverage, including alcohol is permitted, and additional food and drinks will be available for purchase. Pets, tents and grills are not allowed. Parking is free and available on site. Tickets: Adult, $10 in advance, $12 at the gate, children ages 6-15 $5. Information & tickets: www.boft.org or at Carnton Plantation or The Carter House.