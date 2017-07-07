SEC weighs moving media days to Nashville

VOL. 41 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 07, 2017

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is exploring moving its annual media days out of the Birmingham area for the first time, and Nashville is being floated as a possible landing spot.

League officials are doing their "due diligence" in looking into a potential move, Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent said Wednesday. Potential cities if the SEC decides to move the four-day event out of suburban Birmingham include Nashville, Atlanta and Dallas.

The SEC considered moving it to Atlanta for this year because of the new Mercedes Benz Stadium, home to the league's title game, Vincent said. It could also potentially rotate between multiple sites — or stay put.

"The only reason we'd take it somewhere else is to expand the brand, take it somewhere else and see how it works out in another city," Vincent said. "Maybe then come back here. Or it could stay here."

SEC media days began in 1985 and now typically draws 1,000-plus attendees.