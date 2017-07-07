Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 07, 2017

Prosecutor: Plea deal reached with firm in radioactive tests

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Prosecutors say they have reached a plea deal with a Tennessee company that falsely claimed devices it shipped were tested to meet federal transportation requirements for radioactive containers.

U.S. Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr's office says Berthold Technologies, USA shipped the devices, which are used to measure density of fluids in natural gas fracking operations, in March and October 2014.

The Oak Ridge-based company sent them to Texas and Oklahoma.

Prosecutors say the plea agreement suggests a fine up to $500,000. In the expected year and a half before sentencing, the company would work with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation to address any safety issues with the devices shipped to customers.

Costs to fix those problems would reduce the company's fine at sentencing.

