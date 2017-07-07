Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 07, 2017

5 Legionnaires' disease cases connected to Graceland hotel

MEMPHIS (AP) — Health officials say five people have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease in connection with an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland.

The Shelby County Health Department said last week four people were diagnosed with the illness after staying at The Guest House at Graceland, located on the property of the tourist attraction centered on the life of late singer Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee.

The department said in a news release Thursday that one more person has contracted the illness. The hotel's pool and hot tub are temporarily closed.

People who visited the hotel between May 15 and June 26 and have symptoms should contact the department. Legionnaires' disease has symptoms similar to pneumonia, including cough, high fever and headaches.

The hotel has said it is cooperating with health officials.

