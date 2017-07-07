Lee Pope named new Tennessee open records counsel

VOL. 41 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 07, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Comptroller Justin Wilson has appointed Lee Pope as the state's new open records counsel.

Pope has served as deputy open records counsel since October, and played a key role in developing a new model public records policy for government entities around the state.

Pope previously worked as general counsel for the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board within the Department of Commerce and Insurance. He takes over from Ann Butterworth, who had led the office since 2014. She will return to her primary role as assistant to the comptroller for public finance.

Rachel Buckley, who previously worked in the state Attorney General's Office and the Department of Children's Services, has been named assistant open records counsel.