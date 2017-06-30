Democrat Kanew seeks to challenge Republican Rep. Blackburn

VOL. 41 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 30, 2017

FRANKLIN (AP) — A film writer and producer says he is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee next year.

The Tennessean reports that Justin Kanew says he was inspired to run for the heavily Republican 7th Congressional District seat because he opposes efforts to replace and repeal former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

Kanew, who lives in Williamson County, is a past contestant on the CBS series "The Amazing Race." He moved to Tennessee last year from Los Angeles, where he previously worked for National Lampoon. He produced the 2013 film "Welcome to the Jungle," starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Blackburn was first elected to Congress in 2002, and has never faced a serious Democratic challenge in her subsequent re-election campaigns.