VOL. 41 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 30, 2017

UT defensive coordinator sued by Penn State for $900K

Updated 7:39AM
Front Page

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State University is suing former assistant football coach Bob Shoop for breach of contract, alleging he owes the university nearly $900,000.

According to the lawsuit filed in June, Shoop was required by contract to pay the university half his base salary for any remaining term if he decided to leave early. He was contracted through February 2018, but Shoop resigned in January 2016 to become defensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee.

Penn State is seeking $891,000 with additional interest and court costs.

In a statement released Tuesday, the university says it is suing Shoop to recover a "mutually agreed upon amount."

Court documents show Shoop has signed a three-year contract with Tennessee for $1.125 million a year.

Shoop has declined to comment.

