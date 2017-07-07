Mayor names Cole Metro’s first chief resilience officer

VOL. 41 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 07, 2017

Cole

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has appointed Erik Cole as chief resilience officer in the new Office of Resilience.

The new position and office were created to lead citywide efforts to help Nashville prepare for, withstand and bounce back from catastrophic events including floods, tornadoes and fires and slow-moving disasters like unemployment, affordable housing and poverty and inequality.

Cole, a former Metro Council member and veteran of Metro government, has served as the director of the Office of Economic Opportunity and Empowerment since October 2015.

The creation of the Office of Resilience will result in a restructuring of the Mayor’s Office, with OEOE staff members Anne Havard and John Murphy joining Cole. Havard will serve as deputy CRO, and Murphy will be senior advisor for economic inclusion.

Appointing a CRO is an essential element of Nashville’s resilience building partnership with 100 Resilient Cities – pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation, a network that is part of a $164M commitment by The Rockefeller Foundation to build urban resilience in 100 cities around the world.

Nashville’s engagement with 100 Resilient Cities kicked off in March with a “Resilience Agenda-Setting Workshop,” and under Cole’s leadership the city is poised to take the next step in its resilience planning. The position will be funded by 100RC.

The Mayor’s Office of Housing will be established to continue ongoing efforts to fund, build, preserve and retain affordable and workforce housing in Nashville. This office will consist of Adriane Bond Harris, who will serve as director, and Morgan Mansa, the executive director for the Barnes Fund.

Ashford Hughes, the Mayor’s senior advisor for workforce, diversity and inclusion, will join the Office of Economic and Community Development to focus on equity, inclusion and community benefits.

In addition, the Office of Communications will be created and led by Sean Braisted as director, with Michael Cass continuing as the Mayor’s speechwriter and communications advisor, and Chris Weidel serving as the social media manager.

The Office of Infrastructure, Transportation and Sustainability will become the Office of Transportation and Sustainability and continue to be led by Erin Hafkenschiel as director and Mary Beth Ikard as manager.

CKE Restaurants tweak executive team

Jenkins

Franklin-based CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, has hired Jeff Jenkins as chief marketing officer, Tom Brennan joins as chief operating officer and promoted Chip Seigel to chief legal officer.

Jenkins will focus on reinvigorating creative campaigns and highlighting CKE’s menu. Brennan will work directly with franchisees to drive sales through rebuilding back-of-house operations to create efficiencies and impact at the store level.

Brennan

Jenkins joins the CKE team with more than 15 years of experience in digital and deep food service marketing, most recently at Whole Foods Market. Prior to Whole Foods Market, he was the director of digital experience and new platforms for Taco Bell.

Brennan spent nearly 11 years with 7-Eleven working in a variety of roles including store operations, merchandising and store development. Prior to that, he worked at the Target Corporation as a part of their Financial Planning & Analysis team.

Leadership Music selects class of 2018

Leadership Music’s 29th class will be composed of 49 industry leaders from across the country.

Founded in 1989 by 12 music industry alumni of Leadership Nashville, Leadership Music has graduated more than 1,100 leaders. The annual program is designed to:

-- Create a forum for established music industry leaders to identify and explore issues currently affecting the music industry

-- Help members learn as they deep-dive into almost every segment of the music business

-- Provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences while building lasting relationships with classmates and alumni.

Participants first attend an orientation and alumni welcome reception in September, a two-day opening retreat in October, followed by six all-day sessions once a month, ending in May with graduation at a two-day closing retreat.

Members of the Class of 2018 are:

Al Andrews, founder/executive director, Porter’s Call

David Angell, violinist, Nashville Recording Orchestra

Dave Barnes, artist

Amelia Wang Binder, vice president, NMPA (Washington, DC)

Legina Chaudoin, principal, O’Neil Hagaman,

Kelly Clague, senior vice president, EM.Co

Monica Coates, vice president, A&R, Motown Gospel

Chris Cobb, co-owner/co-founder, JR Facility Management

Tim Dadson, deputy general counsel, SoundExchange (Washington, DC)

Kat Davis, CEO/president, The Brown Book Agency

Chris DeStefano, songwriter/record producer

Nic Dugger, owner, TNDV: Television LLC

Darren Elrod, senior vice president, finance & operations, Provident Music Group

Mike Fernandez, dean, College of Entertainment and the Arts, Lipscomb University

Jason Fridenstine, business manager, Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Rick Froio, executive vice president, Black River Records

Phil Guerini, vice president, Music Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide/GM, Radio Disney Network (Burbank, CA)

Michael Guth, COO, Opry Entertainment Group

Wayne Haun, president, Stowtown Records

Tera Healy, east regional director, The Recording Academy (Park Ridge, IL)

Carletta Higginson, corporate counsel, Global Music, Google, Inc. (New York, NY)

Mallory Hines, managing director, entertainment & exhibits, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo (San Antonio, TX)

Mason Hunter, executive director, events & strategic Partnerships, BMI

Kurt Johnson, senior vice president, Townsquare Media (Dallas, TX)

Claude Kelly, songwriter/owner, Wierdo Workshop

Brad Kennard, vice president, creative, Razor & Tie Music Publishing

Kris Lamb, vice president, promotion, Big Machine Label Group

Fletcher Lee, CEO, TourGigs, LLC (Knoxville, TN)

Curtis LeGeyt, executive vice president, government relations, National Association of Broadcasters (Washington, DC)

Jesse Mann, senior vice president, strategy & operations, AC Entertainment

Chris Mara, owner, Welcome to 1979

Michael McDonald, founder, Mick Management (Brooklyn, NY)

Kevin Meads, agent, WME

Lee Thomas Miller, songwriter

Paul Oakley, vice president, communications, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Thom Oliphant, vice president, development, Taillight TV/Co-Founder, My Country Nation

Annie Ortmeier, senior director, streaming & digital marketing, Universal Music Group

Tom Osborn, vice president, marketing, New West Records

Buster Phillips, agent, CAA

Paul Schiminger, executive director, International Bluegrass Music Association

Cass B. Scripps, vice president, APA

Matt Signore, COO, Warner Music Nashville

Trina Smith, owner, Me Gusta Music

Elise Stawarz, vice president, marketing, Crowd Surf

Shanna Strassberg, TV and live event talent booker/producer/media coach

Jensen Sussman, president/owner, Sweet Talk Publicity

Stephanie Taylor, attorney, Stites & Harbison

Lauren Tingle, writer, CMT.com

Kevin Wilson, senior vice president, Business Affairs, CMA

Castlerock Asset Mgmt fills 2 management roles

Stanic

Castlerock Asset Management has appointed Maya Stanic as director of corporate marketing, E-commerce and social engagement and Greg Merrick as corporate director of human resources and team member engagement.

Stanic will oversee all marketing for Castlerock and its two owned and managed hotels, Westin Nashville and Bobby Hotel, which is scheduled to open in Spring 2018. Together with the leadership team, she will provide strategic direction for the continued expansion of Castlerock and its hotels.

Merrick

Stanic’s move to Castlerock follows more than 12 years of marketing experience in luxury and lifestyle hospitality industry. She joins the team after her role as director of brand marketing for Nobu Hotels, based in Miami Beach, where she led the development of visual identity for Nobu Hotels and oversaw brand development, public relations and social media efforts.

Merrick brings 25 years of human resources experience in the hospitality industry, including more than 14 years of with The Ritz-Carlton company, holding roles on both the corporate level and with hotels in South Beach and New York.

Prior to joining Castlerock, Merrick served as vice president human resources at Benchmark Hospitality and vice president human resources at Canyons Resort in Park City, Utah.

Pathway Lending names statewide regional director

Fields

Pathway Lending, a regional nonprofit community development financial institution that provides loans to businesses lacking access to traditional financing, has hired Ted Fields as Tennessee regional director of lending.

Fields is responsible for new loan development and leading the Tennessee team of lenders to bring capital to underserved entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Fields boasts 30 years in the banking industry, having started as a management trainee and eventually rising to executive management.

Tourist Development hires marketing director

Prett

Nekasha Pratt has been named director of marketing for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. In this role, Pratt will work with Tourist Development staff and agency VML to plan and execute brand identity and marketing campaigns to promote Tennessee’s tourism industry domestically and internationally.

Most recently, Pratt served as director of marketing and donor relations for the National Museum of African American Music. Prior to working at NMAAM, she was a marketing manager at Sullivan Branding, a senior manager at Affinion Group and senior account executive at Alcott Routon (now Harland Clarke), during her 15-year career in marketing.

Farrington is now partner at Buffkin / Baker search

Farrington

Buffkin / Baker, a national retained search firm, has announced that Mark Farrington has joined the firm as partner in its health care technology practice.

Farrington previously served as chief innovation officer and chief information officer for Premise Health. He has been a leader in health care technology and technology services, onsite health care and diagnostic laboratory companies for three-plus decades.