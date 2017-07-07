VOL. 41 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 07, 2017

Full Moon Pickin’ Party. Bluegrass music, including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Adult, $20 (advance) / $25 day of, Youth 7-17 $7 (advance) $10 day-of, Children 6 and under Free. Pickers: $5 no alcohol or $10 with beer. 7-11 p.m. Additional dates: Aug. 4, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events

FRIDAY, JULY 7

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: 27 Ways to Improve Your Website Immediately. Speakers: Patrick Cornell, owner, Cornell Design Group and John Housholder, project manager, Cornell Design Group. Learn how to make immediate improvements to your website. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/first-friday-your-small-business-resource-07-07-2017

THOUGH SEPTEMBER 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Dog & Car Wash/Adoption Event

My Second Home Pet Resort is hosting a dog and car wash with a pet adoption. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 101 Mission Court, Franklin. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/dog-car-wash-and-adoption

U.S. Soccer CONCACAF Gold Cup

Nissan Stadium. USA vs Panama. 3:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 and up. Information: https://www.ussoccer.com

JULY 8-9

Heroes & Villains Fan Fest

Featuring stars of today’s comic-inspired TV shows & movies. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. South. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. VIP entry 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Fee: $70 and up for 2 day admission. Information: http://heroesfanfest.com/nashville/tickets

SUNDAY, JULY 9

July Round Table

Dr. Timothy Johnson, guest speaker, will discuss The Mexican War: Connections to the Civil War and Tennessee. 3 p.m. Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Information: http://www.franklinscharge.org/the-round-table

MONDAY, JULY 10

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. Topic: Higher Education with guest panel, featuring Dr. Matt Pinson, Welch College; Dr. Jerry Faulkner, Volunteer State Community College; and Renee Dauer, Union University. Epic Events Center, 392 West Main Street, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Chamber South Meeting

Chamber South is partnering with CNAP (Crossings Nashville Action Partnership) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Lighthouse Christian School, 5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch. 8-9:30 a.m. Complimentary to attend, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Williamson 101

Learn how to maximize your partnership and discover ways to get involved. Meet other new and existing partners as you learn more about Williamson, Inc. Light refreshments will be served. Free event, but registration required. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. SnapShot Interactive, 1530 Riverside Drive. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Maury County Chamber Monthly Coffee

Fairview Pool, 1-15 Hannaway Road, Columbia. 9-10 a.m. Information: http://mauryalliance.chambermaster.com/events

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Salon@615

Tickets distribution begins at 8:15 a.m. for Roxane Gay’s July 18 discussion of her new memoir, “Hunger. “ Free event. Information: www.salonat615.org. Additional event:

Tuesday, July 18. Alan Alda, “If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?” Discussion with Ann Patchett. Tickets available June 18, 8:15 a.m. $34 fee includes copy of the book. Both events at Ingram Hall, Blair School of Music, 2400 Blakemore Ave. 6:15 p.m.

JULY 14-15

Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition Rodeo

This IPRA sanctioned event grows bigger every year. All money raised goes directly back into the community to raise awareness about the dangers of underage drinking, tobacco use and prescription drug abuse. Triple Creek Park, Champion Drive, Gallatin. 7-10 p.m. Adults: $10, children, $5. Information: 461-8243

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Summer Wine on the Rails

Join Muddy Roots and the Tennessee Central Railway Museum on a day trip to Del Monaco Winery in Baxter, TN. Take an excursion train ride in a restored classic 1950s-era American streamlined stainless steel passenger train. Each ticket includes a wine tasting on board the train, winery tours, winery activities, live music, and more wine tasting. Passengers will have the opportunity to purchase wine and lunch at the winery and each ticket includes a souvenir wine glass. Vintage dress is strongly encouraged. 220 Willow Street, Nashville. 8:00 a.m. Must be over 21. Information: https://wineontherails.com/2017/04/07/summer-wine-on-the-rails-july-15th-2017

Williamson County Republican Party Annual BBQ Dinner

Featuring Marsha Blackburn, TN 2018 Straw Poll & Gubernatorial Speeches, meet and greet with local officials. 4 p.m. Little Creek Farms, 731 Cool Springs Road, Thompson Station. Information: http://gopnashville.org/events-new/

Super Cool Fun Fest

The event features everything 90’s. “Feel like a kid again, but this time with beer” is their slogan. My So Called Band will be playing all of the best music from the 90s. Relive nostalgic games, Skip It, Giant Jenga, 4 Square, and Space Jam Knockout. There will also be food trucks and lots of beer. 21+ event. Cumberland Park: 592 South 1st Street. Fee: $20. 4-9:30 p.m.

Half Christmas Beer Fest

Lightning 100 will host the 4th annual Half Christmas Beer Fest, 7-11 p.m. Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street. There will be over 40 brews to taste as well as food trucks. The venue will be decked out for Christmas including snow machines, a keg tree, Santa Claus, and more. Guests are encouraged to wear Santa hats, elf ears, and tacky sweaters. Fee: General Admission, $40 if bought early. Day-of Event Ticket: $50. Designated driver, $10. This is a 21 and over event Information: http://halfchristmasbeerfest.com/

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Jazz on the Cumberland

The concert series is held monthly on Sundays, 5:30-8 p.m. through October at Cumberland Park, 592 South 1st Street. Free, family friendly series. Bring blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. Additional dates: Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Nolensville Business Luncheon

Speaker: Todd Adkins, Director of Leadership Development, Lifeway Christian Resources. Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Business partners: $16, Guest: $20 Information. http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/nolensville-business-luncheon-354319

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Power Breakfast

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce presents special guest, Jimmy Blackmon, Leadership Expert, author and one of the most combat experienced leaders of the modern era. He will share his expertise so that attendees can leave with a clear understanding of the importance of an empowering culture and positive work climate. You can shape the culture of your business and set a climate for success. Riverview Inn, 50 College Street, Clarksville. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: $30 member, $35 non-member. Information: 931-647-2331

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Business After Hours

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce members, come make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun. Cumberland Bank and Trust, 520 Madison Street. 5-7 p.m. Information: 931 245-4342

3rd Thursday on Main

Gallatin’s downtown historic square, 6:30-9 p.m. Featuring Bobby Randall & Friends with special guest Melissa Lee. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food, and beverages, so bring your lawn chairs, your family, and friends and plan to spend the evening. Information: downtowngallatin.com

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m.