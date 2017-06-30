Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 30, 2017

Knoxville World's Fair Beer could become permanent offering

Updated 12:37PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — The revival of a beer to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Knoxville World's Fair was only meant to be on the market for six months. But heavy demand has brewers considering making it a permanent offering.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the original World's Fair Beer was introduced surrounding the 1982 event that featured the 266-foot Sunsphere as its centerpiece.

The Knoxville event was the first world's fair to be held in the Southeast, and then-President Ronald Reagan spoke at the opening. The fair brought to town the London Symphony, Japan's Kabuki Theater and Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his wife, Imelda.

Fair visitors had a say about another beverage, giving the thumbs up to a canned and bottled Cherry Coke that came on the market three years later.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0