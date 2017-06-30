Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 30, 2017

Charges dropped against 2 youths in Tennessee wildfires

NASHVILLE (AP) — Two juveniles are no longer charged with starting the Tennessee wildfires that killed 14 people in November.

In a statement Friday, District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn said prosecutors can't prove the youth were responsible because there were other factors contributing to the fire's seriousness, such as 80-mph (130-kph) winds and downed power lines that ignited flames.

In December, Dunn announced charges of aggravated arson against the juveniles in connection with the deadly blaze.

Dunn said the youths were initially charged with causing a fire in the Chimney Tops area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park that blew into Gatlinburg, ravaging the vacation town.

Defense attorney Gregory Isaacs said Friday that the evidence showed the juveniles didn't cause the death and devastation.

Dunn also cited jurisdiction issues within the federal park.

