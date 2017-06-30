Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 30, 2017

Senate committee takes up aviation bill minus key Trump goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican-led Senate committee is considering an aviation bill that omits one of President Donald Trump's goals — turning air traffic control operations over to a private company.

The legislation would increase spending for airport improvements and would protect passengers from being forcibly removed from a plane once they're approved to board.

The plan to reauthorize federal aviation programs through Sept. 30, 2021, has support from Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Lawmakers are intent on preventing the forced removal of passengers unless they pose a health or safety risk. That's a direct response to a United Airlines passenger who was violently dragged off a flight out of Chicago.

The bill also would eliminate the caps on compensation passengers can receive if they are involuntarily bumped from a flight.

