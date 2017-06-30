Retailers issue warnings after cyberattack

VOL. 41 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 30, 2017

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Online retailers are warning customers to prepare for delays as the disruption caused by Tuesday's cyberattack spreads across the shipping industry.

Several firms have issued warnings after the sudden outbreak of malicious software that centered on Ukraine and spread to major multinationals, including global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and FedEx Corp. subsidiary TNT.

Enrique Frisancho, the owner of Barcelona, Spain-based smartphone film accessory firm Shoulderpod, says he has warned customers it might be difficult to say when TNT-fulfilled deliveries would arrive.

Several container port terminals across the world are struggling to get back online.