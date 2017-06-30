Printer’s Alley hotel to open in late 2017

VOL. 41 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 30, 2017

A new Art-Deco-era designed boutique hotel, with specialty shops, a working printing press and bars and restaurants, will open in downtown Nashville in late 2017 near historic Printer’s Alley.

Noelle, a 224-room hotel located at 200 Fourth Avenue North at the corner of Church Street, will occupy the spot of one of the city’s first luxury hotels, Noel Place.

Feltus Hawkins Design of Nashville are the architects, working with Dryden Architecture and Design.

Inspired by Printer’s Alley, the hotel will include Little Prints, an experiential art space and print shop on the ground floor to be managed by Bryce McCloud of Isle of Printing.

Diners will be able to watch the printing press in action at the hotel’s ground-floor restaurant, Makeready Libations & Liberation.

The hotel includes a rooftop lounge reserved for hotel guests and private events, the Trade Room is the lobby bar, and Drug Store Coffee is a restaurant in collaboration with Andy Mumma of Barista Parlor.

Local creative consultant Libby Callaway’s Keep Shop, a 1,200-square-foot retail store, will offer exclusive and limited edition local fashions.

Noelle is part of the new Tribute Portfolio collection of independent hotels.

MTSU creates $1B impact, 8,400 jobs across states

Middle Tennessee State University is responsible for about 8,400 jobs across the state, which generates $1.12 billion in revenues and over $408 million in wages and salaries, a new report shows.

The report by the Business and Economic Research Center in the Jones College of Business shows MTSU, as Murfreesboro’s second-largest employer, is also responsible for generating $88 million in local, state and federal tax revenue.

“There is no question that Middle Tennessee State University is unrivaled in what it brings to the table for our city, county and region,” MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said at an event held at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.

“Much of who we are now, and what we want to become in the future, depends upon the continued health and prosperity of your university,” McPhee said.

The study shows MTSU is responsible for almost 8,400 jobs across Tennessee. Of that total, 2,259 of those jobs come from MTSU’s direct employment.

“But, when you combine the jobs that come as a result of our employees living and buying in our community, that total goes up to nearly 3,400 jobs,” McPhee said.

Bradley wins two major M&A awards

The M&A Advisor has recognized Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP for its work on two M&A transactions in 2017.

Bradley has offices in several cities, including Nashville.

In June, Bradley won an International M&A Award for Corporate and Strategic Deal of the Year in the $500 million to $1 billion category for its role in the acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics by Teijin Limited.

Earlier in the year, Bradley won two Turnaround Awards for the Chapter 11 asset sale of Walter Energy – for Sec. 363 Sale of the Year in the over $1 billion category and for Distressed M&A Deal of the Year in the over $1 billion category.

“We congratulate our corporate and our bankruptcy teams on their successful client transactions that were recognized by M&A Advisor as among the top deals of 2016,” says Beau Grenier, Bradley chairman of the board and managing partner.

Continental Structural Plastics Holdings Corporation, an automotive lightweight composite technologies company, was acquired by Japan’s Teijin Limited in a multi-party, cross-border stock transaction valued at $825 million through a global auction process.

Walter Energy is a publicly traded company and one of the world’s largest producers of metallurgical coal. The Walter Energy case is the largest Chapter 11 ever filed in Alabama and involved more than $3 billion in long-term debt.

Children’s Hospital earns Top U.S. News honor

For the 10 consecutive year, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has been named among the nation’s leaders in pediatric health care by U.S. News & World Report in its annual Best Children’s Hospital rankings.

Children’s Hospital is again home to a maximum of 10 out 10 pediatric specialty programs to be nationally ranked, the only children’s hospital in Tennessee to earn this distinction.

The 2017-2018 Best Children’s Hospital report ranks the top 50 pediatric centers in 10 specialties. Scores are calculated using clinical outcomes, such as patient survival, infections rates and complications; hospital resources directly related to patient care; delivery of health care, such as programs that prevent infections/follow best practices; and results from reputational surveys of board-certified pediatric specialists.

Eighty-one of the 187 surveyed hospitals were ranked among the top 50 in at least one specialty. Children’s Hospital has ranked every year since the pediatric rankings’ inception in 2007.

GS&F picks up two national ADDYs

Nashville-based marketing firm GS&F has been recognized with two American Advertising Federation National ADDY Awards.

GS&F won silver recognition for its work on the Jeanie Nelson celebration invitation, created on behalf of The Land Trust for Tennessee.

The invitation told the story of Nelson’s life and career and adventurous spirit.

The Nelson team included designers Chris Thomas and Sarah Growden, Ryan Scott, senior art director, Scott Brooks, X-Media manager, Jacob Fields, senior copy writer, Marty Penton, senior creative producer, Leslie Torrico, production director, and Stephen McAllister, special projects manager.

The Holler & Dash grand opening invitation also won silver honors in the “Card, Invitation or Announcement” category.

The GS&F team included Johnny Whitman, senior art director; Fields, senior copywriter; Neely Tabor, group creative director; Torrico, production director; Betsy Curran, group account director; Kristin Hampel Nelson, PR account supervisor; and Gabby Acosta, project manager.

“Being recognized by AAF at the national level is an important accomplishment and I could not be prouder of the team,” says Ginny Chambers, group creative director.

Metro Arts’ grants total $2.47 million

The Metro Nashville Arts Commission has announced its grant program for Fiscal Year 2018, offering $2.47 million for local arts and culture organizations.

Metro Arts will provide $2,470,200 in total funds and give 62 grants to 48 different nonprofits.

Metro Arts grants are funded through the operational budget of Metro Nashville and Davidson County.

The budget was raised by 12.5 percent to $2.47 million and will benefit an estimated 2.8 million residents and visitors in the Davidson County area.

“As Nashville changes, Metro Arts is committed to make sure that arts are part of a vibrant and equitable community,” says Clay Haynes, Metro Arts chair.

Metro Arts received funding requests totaling more than $5.1 million, an increase of $1 million from FY17 including 18 percent increase in new applicants. The increase shows the growth of small to mid-sized arts organizations such as Nashville Children’s Theatre and Nashville Film Festival but also the emergence of new organizations serving the community, like OZ Arts, New Dialect, and The Porch Writers’ Collective.

A complete list of grant awards and other program information can be found at nashville.gov/Arts- Commission/Grants. Metro Arts grants are funded through the operational budget of Metro Nashville & Davidson County.

Arts Commission, and additional information is available online at www.artsnashville.org.

MTSU engineering takes 8th at Solar Splash awards

Following back-to-back second-place finishes in 2015-16, MTSU’s solar boat team placed eighth overall — and racked up two major awards along the way — in the annual Solar Splash international competition.

The event was held earlier in June on the lake adjacent to the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ohio.

Solar Splash, officially named the International Intercollegiate Solar/Electric Boat Regatta, is the world championship of intercollegiate solar/electric boating. Teams come from across the country and internationally to compete.

Once again, host Cedarville University earned first-place honors and was named Collegiate World Champion. The University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez placed second. Carnegie Mellon University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, earned third place. For more results, visit http://solarsplash.com/2017-event/.

MTSU’s top finish was third in the Sprint category, finishing behind winner Cedarville and runner-up Puerto Rico-Mayaguez.

The MTSU entry shined in earning Outstanding Workmanship and Outstanding Electrical System Design awards.

Electrolux adds to Springfield investment

Electrolux has announced the firm is making an additional investment in its Springfield manufacturing facility.

The $20 million capital investment follows a $25 million investment announced last year. Construction will begin this summer.

“Our Springfield facility has long been an important part of our company’s overall success,” says Mike Longe, Electrolux Springfield plant manager. “This investment will help ensure that we remain a strong Springfield employer and a competitive appliance manufacturer.”

Electrolux and its employees are also dedicated to working to fight hunger in the Springfield and Clarksville communities.

Electrolux donated about $200,000 for the project, including a truckload of more than 40 commercial-grade kitchen appliances to the Robertson County and Clarksville region United Way agencies for distribution and use in local soup kitchens, pantries, schools and other organizations serving food to families in need.

Carbine donates $102,000 to charities

Franklin-based Carbine & Associates presented $102,000 to 17 Middle Tennessee children’s charities from the House for Hope Designer Show House event.

The home was under contract one week after the opening.

The House for Hope Foundation was founded in 1993 to honor the late Denzel Carbine and allow builders, subcontractors and vendors to support communities and families.

The home was built in the farmhouse style and is located in the new Southern Preserve neighborhood of Franklin.

Checks were presented to the following nonprofit organizations: Camp Will – WMCO Recreation Center; Special Olympics WMCO; Special Olympics Tennessee; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee; Hospital Hospitality House of Nashville; Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home; Boys & Girls Club –WMCO; Boys & Girls Club – Davidson County; Saddle Up; AGAPE; GraceWorks; My Friend’s House; Narrow Gate Lodge; Waves – Early Learning; High Hopes; Young Life Capernaum – Williamson County; Make-A-Wish Foundation Middle Tennessee; Bridges Domestic Violence Center - Williamson County; Franktown Open Hearts.

Grand Ole Opry added to “must-see’ book

The “100 Things to Do Before You Die’’ series has added a new publication that features Nashville.

Travel writer Bill Clevlen’s “100 Things to Do in America Before You Die,’’ suggests visitors, “Stand in the Center Circle at the Grand Ole Opry.’’

Clevlen, a broadcaster and writer based in St. Louis, Missouri, hosts a weekly radio show and podcast called Bill on The Road.

The “100 Things’’ books are published by Reedy Press.

Lebanon Aldi to reopen July 3

The Lebanon Aldi grocery will reopen July 3, one of several stores included in a $1.6 billion expansion and investment by the national company.

More than 1,300 stores were or will be remodeled with a $1.6 billion overall investment. The work will be completed by 2020.

The Aldi in Lebanon is at 108 Circle Drive in Lebanon. The ribbon-opening event begins at 8:45 a.m. with the public invited.

The first 100 customers will receive gift cards of various amounts.

The upgraded store features a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials – such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

The remodeled Lebanon location will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.