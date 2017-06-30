Polsinelli hires corporate, transactional attorney

VOL. 41 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 30, 2017

White

Polsinelli, an AmLaw 100 law firm, has added Matthew White as an associate. White is a member of the firm’s national Corporate and Transactional Practice Group, bringing additional experience in private equity, and mergers and acquisitions to Polsinelli’s Business Department.

White earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis prior to earning a J.D., magna cum laude, from Washington University-St. Louis School of Law. As a law student, White graduated in the top five percent of his class, received the Order of the Coif, and earned various CALI Award recognitions, including the Charles Wendell Carnahan Prize, Don Sommers Award in Professional Responsibility and acknowledgments in Legal Practice II for Advocacy and Legal Research Methodologies II.

Polsinelli recently added well-known Nashville attorney Kolin Holladay to its office, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to expansion in the Southeast. Polsinelli’s Nashville office focuses on health care, with a cross-disciplined practice in transactions, securities and finance.

Hernandez-Lane chosen for Metro Procurement

Hernandez-Lane

Michelle Hernandez-Lane, currently serving as chief diversity officer for the Mayor’s Office, has been appointed by Mayor Megan Barry to lead the Procurement Division of the Metro Finance Department.

As the purchasing agent for Metro, Hernandez-Lane will oversee bidding, contracting, and procurement efforts in Nashville, including expanding the capacity of small, minority, and women-owned businesses that compete for city contracts.

Hernandez-Lane was recommended for the position by Director of Finance Talia Lomax-O’dneal at the completion of a competitive recruitment process, and appointed by Mayor Barry. Prior to being appointed chief diversity officer in April 2016, Hernandez-Lane spearheaded Metro Nashville’s efforts to promote business diversity in its procurements as director of the Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance.

Her career with Metro began in 2001, working to develop the existing small business program and make it more robust and effective. In 2013, she was appointed by Gov. Bill Haslam to the Advisory Council on State Procurement. She holds a B.A. from Fisk University and an M.S. in public service management from Cumberland University and is a certified compliance administrator.

Hernandez-Lane will be taking over for Jeff Gossage, who is taking a position with Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Chetkovich named chair of Neurology at Vanderbilt

Chetkovich

Dane Chetkovich, M.D., Ph.D., professor of neurology and physiology and director of the Medical Scientist Training Program at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, has been named chair of Vanderbilt’s Department of Neurology. He will join the faculty on Sept. 1.

As chair, Chetkovich will lead a nationally ranked department housing 16 adult and pediatric clinical divisions, more than 80 faculty, a robust training program with more than 40 residents and fellows, notable programs in sleep disorders, movement disorders, cognitive and behavioral disorders (including memory and Alzheimer’s), epilepsy, neuromuscular disorders, neuro-oncology and a Comprehensive Stroke Center. The department is also a regional leader in teleneurology services for diseases such as stroke.

The Department of Neurology’s services manage more than 3,000 inpatient admissions, and more than 5,000 consultations each year.

Also at Vanderbilt:

Pal

Tuya Pal, M.D., a clinical geneticist, has joined Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center as associate director of Cancer Health Disparities. Pal also has been named an associate professor of Medicine and Ingram Associate Professor of Cancer Research at Vanderbilt University.

Prior to joining Vanderbilt, Pal was an associate member at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa, Florida, and associate professor of Medicine at the University of South Florida.

As one of the faculty in the Vanderbilt Hereditary Cancer Clinic, Pal will focus on clinical and research efforts to ensure that all patients have access to the latest tests and treatments for cancer and genetic tests for cancer risk.

Edgenet SVP of strategy moves over from Lowe’s

Panzano

Edgenet has named Alex Panzano as senior vice president of strategy.

Panzona was formerly with Lowe’s, where he served as business planning and alignment leader for C-suite executives. He was a key player in Lowe’s current effort to transform their retail experience through greater integration with high-quality online product content.

While at Lowe’s, Panzano also led numerous strategy, technology and performance improvement efforts for core U.S. home improvement and new business development programs.

Crosslin adds team members in several areas

Emily Hagerman joins Crosslin as marketing coordinator. She most recently worked as a marketing analyst for Cliffwater LLC in Marina del Rey, California, and also worked as coordinator for marketing, brand development and human resources for Athene Asset Management LLC in Manhattan Beach, California.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University.

Eric Coselman joins the tax department as a team member. Coselman previously served as a graduate assistant for Coastal Carolina University, where he also earned his master’s in accountancy degree and his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Nick Bellenfant comes aboard as a team member in the audit department. He most recently served as a graduate assistant at MTSU, where he earned his master’s degree in accountancy. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Shelby Weimer joins the firm’s entrepreneurial business services department as a team member. The Towson University graduate most recently served as a staff accountant at Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn in Owings Mills, Maryland.

McKay named Tennessee president for Fifth Third

McKay

Fifth Third Bancorp has named Michael (Mickey) McKay its regional president for Tennessee. He will be based in Nashville and report to Tom Heiks, group regional president of Fifth Third Bank.

Since 2015, McKay has served as senior commercial banker and will continue in that role. Prior to joining Fifth Third, McKay served as enterprise/global commercial credit risk executive for Bank of America. He has over 35 years of experience in commercial credit, global corporate and investment banking, with 12 years spent in the Nashville market.

Also,

Parodi

Hill

Fifth Third Bank has promoted Luis Parodi to business banking relationship manager in Tennessee. In this role, Parodi will help businesses across Middle and East Tennessee find unique solutions to fuel their growth and meet their goals. Parodi joined Fifth Third Bank in 2010 as its community economic development manager. Parodi has an MBA with a concentration in finance from Butler University. He earned a degree in business and management from Indiana University.

Jason Hill has been promoted to a private banker for the Wealth and Asset Management group in Tennessee. Hill previously led financial service training and coached employees at 210 Fifth Third financial centers across the Southeast. He joined Fifth Third Bank in 2010 as a financial center manager. Hill is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.

Massey resigns from Madison-Rivergate post

Massey

After decades of service to the Madison-Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce, most recently serving as ex-officiating officer of Economic and Community Development Chair, Nathan Massey has submitted his resignation.

Massey had served the Chamber Board since 2002. He was president of the Chamber board in 2008 and had been in his current position since 2010.

In his long history of service to the Madison community, he served as president of Discover Madison, Inc. from 2005-2011.

His work with this organization was instrumental in moving Amqui Station back to Madison.

He chaired the crime awareness campaign to support the North Precinct and to acquire a Madison Police Precinct. He served on the community advisory board to Metro Nashville Public Schools and the committee to design the new Madison Middle School.