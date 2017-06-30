VOL. 41 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 30, 2017

Public Affairs Roundtable. A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centers on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Topic: School Funding Discussions. Guest speakers from Williamson Medical Center are Don Webb, Chief Executive Officer and Julie Miller, Chief Operating Officer. Craig Becker, President & CEO Tennessee Hospital Association will join the guest panel. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street. Friday, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Program/Taping. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Frist Fridays

The Long Players perform Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Monthly concerts held the last Friday of June, July and August. Free for members, $12 for non-members. Includes access to exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. rain or shine, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Additional shows:

-- July 28: ELEL

-- Aug. 25: Nikki Lane

THOUGH SEPTEMBER 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

SATURDAY, JULY 1

July Pie Day

July Pie Day is part of Community Farm Day at the Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Bring your entry to the July Pie Contest tent between noon and 12:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. More than 40 local and regional farmers, plus local food artisans, craft/flea merchants, and food trucks will be featured. Taste best tomato varieties at the free Homegrown Tomato Tasting Table. Enjoy live bluegrass music, and the annual Corn Shucking Contest benefiting the Nashville Food Project. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: Kay.West@nashville.gov.

Fisk Food and Music Festival

Fisk University’s annual festival, a free family friendly event. Featuring: Lindsey Webster, Kevin Whalum, The Hamilton Brothers, Dr. Mark Williams, Les Sabler. Music, games, local vendors and food trucks. 2-9 p.m. 1000 17th Avenue North. Free Parking. Information: 329-8754

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Freedom Celebration

J. Travis Price Park, Springfield. Concert, Food, Inflatables, Fireworks. Tenth avenue north in concert, 7:30 p.m. Free. Information: robcofreedomcelebration.org

MONDAY, JULY 3

3RTH Block Party

Yearly, on the 3rd of July, North 12th Street between Ordway & Calvin is closed off for a block party that brings friends & neighbors out for music, food, & drink. Early bird tickets $20, and include four bands, access to several food trucks, and all the Yazoo Beer you can safely consume. Tickets will sell out quickly. Day of event gate $30. A portion of the proceeds benefit Martha O’Bryan Center. Information: www.thethirth.com

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Music City July 4th 5K/10K

Kick off your July 4th with a run through downtown Nashville at 7 a.m. Race will start at Public Square Park for either the 5k or 10k. Registration is $25-$55 depending on when you register and which race you’re running. Information: http://whatdoyourunfor.com/races/music-city-4th-of-july

Music City Hot Chicken Festival

The 11th annual event will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at East Park, 700 Woodland Street. Fire Truck Parade at 10:30 a.m. Festival gates open 11 a.m. This East side tradition includes the best hot chicken in town, cold beer, and other vendors. Live music all day. Free. Information: http://hot-chicken.com/festival

Let Freedom Sing

Music City celebrates July 4th in downtown Nashville with live music and a huge fireworks show. Free concerts starting at noon at Ascend Amphitheater and The Green at Riverfront. Performances by Chris Young, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jonny P, and The Sisterhood. The Nashville Symphony Orchestra will play during the fireworks show, which begins at 9:30. There will also be kid-friendly activities and vendors during this free event. Information: www.visitmusiccity.com/july4th

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Music on Main

Red Light 11 is a “dance band” with a little old school, a little new school and all the classes in between. Goodlettsville City Hall Lawn, 105 S. Main Street. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Information: http://www.goodlettsvillechamber.com

FRIDAY, JULY 7

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: 27 Ways to Improve Your Website Immediately. Speakers: Patrick Cornell, owner, Cornell Design Group and John Housholder, project manager, Cornell Design Group. Learn how to make immediate improvements to your website. 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/first-friday-your-small-business-resource-07-07-2017

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

The Full Moon Pickin’ Parties feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Adult, $20 (advance) / $25 day of, Youth 7-17 $7 (advance) $10 day-of, Children 6 and under Free. Pickers: $5 no alcohol or $10 with beer. 7-11 p.m. Additional dates are August 4, September 8 and Oct. 13. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Dog & Car Wash/Adoption Event

My Second Home Pet Resort is hosting a dog and car wash with a pet adoption. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 101 Mission Court, Franklin. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/dog-car-wash-and-adoption

U.S. Soccer CONCACAF Gold Cup

Nissan Stadium. USA vs Panama. 3:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 and up. Information: https://www.ussoccer.com

JULY 8-9

Heroes & Villains Fan Fest

Featuring stars of today’s comic-inspired TV shows & movies. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. South. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. VIP entry 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Fee: $70 and up for 2 day admission. Information: http://heroesfanfest.com/nashville/tickets

MONDAY, JULY 10

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. Topic: Higher Education with guest panel, featuring Dr. Matt Pinson, Welch College; Dr. Jerry Faulkner, Volunteer State Community College; and Renee Dauer, Union University. Epic Events Center, 392 West Main Street, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Chamber South Meeting

Chamber South is partnering with CNAP (Crossings Nashville Action Partnership) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Lighthouse Christian School, 5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch. 8-9:30 a.m. Complimentary to attend, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Williamson 101

Learn how to maximize your partnership and discover ways to get involved. Meet other new and existing partners as you learn more about Williamson, Inc. Light refreshments will be served. Free event, but registration required. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. SnapShot Interactive, 1530 Riverside Drive. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Maury County Chamber Monthly Coffee

Fairview Pool, 1-15 Hannaway Road, Columbia. 9-10 a.m. Information: http://mauryalliance.chambermaster.com/events

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Salon@615

Roxane Gay will discuss her new memoir, Hunger. Tickets available June 13, 8:15 a.m. Fee: Free. Additional event, Tuesday, July 18. Alan Alda will discuss his new book, If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?, with Ann Patchett. Tickets available June 18, 8:15 a.m. Fee: $34, includes copy of the book. Both events at Ingram Hall, Blair School of Music, 2400 Blakemore Ave. 6:15 p.m. Information: www.salonat615.org

JULY 14-15

Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition Rodeo

This IPRA sanctioned event grows bigger every year. All money raised goes directly back into the community to raise awareness about the dangers of underage drinking, tobacco use and prescription drug abuse. Triple Creek Park, Champion Drive, Gallatin. 7-10 p.m. Adults: $10, children, $5. Information: 461-8243

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Summer Wine on the Rails

Join Muddy Roots and the Tennessee Central Railway Museum on a day trip to Del Monaco Winery in Baxter, TN. Take an excursion train ride in a restored classic 1950s-era American streamlined stainless steel passenger train. Each ticket includes a wine tasting on board the train, winery tours, winery activities, live music, and more wine tasting. Passengers will have the opportunity to purchase wine and lunch at the winery and each ticket includes a souvenir wine glass. Vintage dress is strongly encouraged. 220 Willow Street, Nashville. 8:00 a.m. Must be over 21. Information: https://wineontherails.com/2017/04/07/summer-wine-on-the-rails-july-15th-2017

Williamson County Republican Party Annual BBQ Dinner

Featuring Marsha Blackburn, TN 2018 Straw Poll & Gubernatorial Speeches, meet and green with local officials. 4 p.m. Little Creek Farms, 731 Cool Springs Road, Thompson Station. Information http://gopnashville.org/events-new/

Super Cool Fun Fest

The event features everything 90’s. “Feel like a kid again, but this time with beer” is their slogan. My So Called Band will be playing all of the best music from the 90’s. Relive nostalgic games, Skip It, Giant Jenga, 4 Square, and Space Jam Knockout. There will also be food trucks and lots of beer. 21+ event. Cumberland Park: 592 South 1st Street. Fee: $20. 4-9:30 P.M.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Jazz on the Cumberland

The concert series is held monthly on Sundays, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. through October at Cumberland Park, 592 South 1st Street. Free, family friendly series. Bring blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. Additional dates: Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.