Trump says health care passage will be 'tough'

VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says getting approval of a Senate health care bill will be "very tough." But he predicts that Republicans will at least "get very close" and may "get it over the line."

Speaking at the White House Wednesday, Trump said his meeting with most of the Republican senators Tuesday was "tremendous."

The Senate delayed its consideration of the measure vote until after the July 4 holiday after failing to get the minimum number of votes needed to begin debate.

He says, "I think we are at least going to get very close or get it over the line."

Trump says it's "always tough" to pass a health care bill because the needs of every state are different, but he added, "I think health care is going to be great."