The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Vote next week on Nashville sanctuary city-like bid nixed

Updated 10:36AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The sponsors of a Nashville "sanctuary city"-like push are canceling next week's final vote.

According to The Tennessean , Nashville Councilmen Bob Mendes and Colby Sledge said Tuesday they won't hold the July 6 vote. They didn't say whether they will delay or withdraw the proposal.

The announcement followed the top city attorney's opinion that the council can't prohibit the sheriff elected to run jails from cooperating with federal authorities on immigration.

Mayor Megan Barry has since urged the council to reconsider the proposal.

Unless required under federal or state law or court order, the proposal says Nashville couldn't use its resources to help enforce federal immigration laws, respond to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests or review someone's citizenship.

It says Nashville would only honor immigration-related detention requests under warrants.

