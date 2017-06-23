Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Metro lawyer: Nashville sanctuary city-like bid unenforceable

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville's attorney says a proposal to adopt "sanctuary city"-like standards is unenforceable.

Metro Nashville Director of Law Jon Cooper's opinion Tuesday says the city council can't prohibit the constitutionally elected sheriff who runs jails from cooperating with federal authorities on immigration.

As a result, Mayor Megan Barry said the council should reconsider if the proposal is appropriate or necessary now.

Barry says Sheriff Daron Hall plans to continue honoring federal government detainer requests regardless.

Unless required under federal or state law or court order, the proposal says Nashville couldn't use its resources to help enforce federal immigration laws, respond to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests or review someone's citizenship.

It states Nashville will only honor immigration-related detention requests under warrants.

A final council vote is slated for July 8.

