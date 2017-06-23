Tennessee man takes Elvis guitar fight to appeals court

VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Tennessee man is asking an appeals court to overturn a decision that awarded a guitar once owned by Elvis Presley to the National Music Museum at the University of South Dakota.

The museum bought the guitar in 2012 as part of a collection of instruments worth $250,000. The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2tRw6Ch) says the Martin D-35 guitar was played by the rock and roll icon on his final tour in 1977. It was damaged during a show in St. Petersburg, Florida where Elvis gave it to a fan. He died six months later.

A federal judge ruled this year the museum could keep the guitar after memorabilia collector Larry Moss claimed he was the rightful owner. A three-judge panel from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals will rule on the case.