VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

The Associated Press

Updated 8:50AM
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in phone and technology companies.

Verizon lost 1.8 percent early Tuesday, AT&T fell 1.1 percent and Microsoft slipped 0.8 percent.

Darden Restaurants rose 3 percent after reporting earnings that were better than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,432.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 24 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,385. The Nasdaq composite fell 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,225.

