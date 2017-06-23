Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Tennessee Capitol evacuated after tunnel fire, no injuries

Updated 7:06AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee state Capitol has been evacuated over concerns about smoke from a fire that broke out in a tunnel being built beneath the building.

WKRN-TV reports that the fire was extinguished by Monday afternoon. It's unclear what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

Lawmakers are planning to move their offices and meeting rooms to the Cordell Hull building later this year. Workers have been renovating the interior of the building and constructing the tunnel to connect to the Capitol building.

Gov. Bill Haslam's administration had originally planned to demolish the building before reversing course.

