Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Vanderbilt anti-fake news project claims $50K award

Updated 7:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Vanderbilt University project to combat fake news has clinched an award worth $50,000 in funding.

The university says the project was one of 20 selected from more than 800 submissions for a share of a $1 million prize through the Knight Prototype Fund, which focuses on instilling trust in journalism.

Vanderbilt assistant psychology professor Lisa Fazio will partner with CrossCheck, a project that developed by First Draft and Google News Lab to combat misinformation during the recent French election.

Fazio will help test and improve CrossCheck and develop guidelines for fact checkers.

The project will use Fazio's research that the brain starts seeing false information as more truthful after someone is exposed to it multiple times.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0