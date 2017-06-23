Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Tennessee adds Kurt Gulbrand as associate AD for development

Updated 3:54PM
KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee has hired Kurt Gulbrand as senior associate athletic director for development.

Gulbrand has spent the last 5 ½ years at Colorado, most recently as an assistant vice chancellor for athletics development. He coordinated all fundraising efforts for Colorado's 17 varsity programs.

Gulbrand will begin working at Tennessee on July 24.

Before coming to Colorado, Gulbrand worked 11 years at Michigan, where he became an assistant athletic director for development.

In a university release Monday announcing the hire, Tennessee athletic director John Currie said Gulbrand "is well known and widely respected nationally as a pacesetter for fundraising and development."

