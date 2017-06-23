Slatery elected chair of attorneys general group

VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has been elected by his colleagues to serve as chair of the Southern Region of Attorneys General, which stretches from Texas to Virginia.

Slatery was elected by his fellow attorneys general from the Southern Region during an annual meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG).

General Slatery will serve a one-year term as chair and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge of Arkansas will serve as vice-chair. Slatery previously served as vice-chair of the Southern Region.

As chair, General Slatery will serve on the executive committee of the National Association of Attorneys General.

The Southern Region includes the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

NAAG membership is composed of the attorneys general of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Commonwealths of Puerto Rico and Northern Mariana Islands, and the territories of Guam, American Samoa and the Virgin Islands.