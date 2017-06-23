Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Program to fast-track med school to send doctors to rural TN

Updated 7:27AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A university and medical college have created a new program to funnel doctors to rural Tennessee.

The Tennessean reports that Middle Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College announced the partnership Thursday. Students accepted into the program will earn a bachelor's degree from MTSU in three years, followed by three years of medical school at Meharry. Tuition will be subsidized by $750,000 in state funding. Students who complete the program must agree to work for at least two years in the parts of Tennessee hit hardest by the state's physician shortage.

The public-private partnership brokered by school and state leaders is the first of its kind in the state. MTSU and Meharry anticipate 20-25 students will be accepted in the first batch for enrollment in fall 2018.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0