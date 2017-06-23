VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Program to fast-track med school to send doctors to rural TN Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



NASHVILLE (AP) — A university and medical college have created a new program to funnel doctors to rural Tennessee.

The Tennessean reports that Middle Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College announced the partnership Thursday. Students accepted into the program will earn a bachelor's degree from MTSU in three years, followed by three years of medical school at Meharry. Tuition will be subsidized by $750,000 in state funding. Students who complete the program must agree to work for at least two years in the parts of Tennessee hit hardest by the state's physician shortage.

The public-private partnership brokered by school and state leaders is the first of its kind in the state. MTSU and Meharry anticipate 20-25 students will be accepted in the first batch for enrollment in fall 2018.