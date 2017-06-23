Nashville library system to get rid of overdue fines

VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville's library system is ditching fines for overdue books, movies and music and forgiving the ones patrons currently owe.

Nashville Public Library announced Thursday that the change will take effect July 5.

The Library Board approved the idea to eliminate overdue fines in February. Mayor Megan Barry included the recommendation in her 2017-18 budget proposal. The mayor said she doesn't think people should be penalized for being passionate about reading.

Currently, patrons who owe $20 or more in overdue fines have their library cards frozen.

The library will still charge fees for lost, missing or damaged items.