VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Obama: Millions would lose coverage with GOP plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama says the Senate's GOP-written health care bill will cause millions of families to lose health care coverage.

The former president issued a statement on his Facebook page as Senate Republicans unveiled a plan to dismantle Obama's signature presidential achievement.

Obama called Senate Republicans' health care bill a "massive transfer of wealth from middle-class and poor families to the richest people in America." He also says it "hands enormous tax cuts to the rich and to the drug and insurance industries, paid for by cutting health care for everybody else."

The former president says amending the GOP-written bill "cannot change the fundamental meanness at the core of this legislation."

Obama says he hopes there are "enough Republicans in Congress who remember that public service is not about sport or notching a political win."

