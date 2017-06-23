Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

US stock indexes tick higher as oil's dismal week eases

The Associated Press

Updated 3:15PM
Solid gains in health care companies made up for losses in other sectors, leaving the market close to flat by the end of trading.

Health care stocks continued a strong recent run Thursday after the Senate released its proposal to revamp how Americans get medical care. Gilead Sciences rose 4.4 percent.

The price of crude oil posted its only gain so far this week, a day after sinking to its lowest price since August.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,434.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,397. The Nasdaq edged up 2 points to 6,233.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

