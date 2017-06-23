Dem says 'we can do better' than GOP health plan

VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are roundly criticizing the Republican plan to scrap the Obama health care law.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on the Senate floor Thursday moments after the GOP's 142-page discussion draft was posted online. Republicans had been briefed on the plan behind closed doors.

Schumer says, "We live in the wealthiest country on earth. Surely we can do better than what the Republican health care bill promises."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi assails the GOP bill as a tax break for wealthy Americans. The bill would eliminate the requirement that Americans buy insurance or face a tax penalty.