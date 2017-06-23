Haslam taking business recruiting trip to Europe

VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam is headed to Europe next week to try to recruit more foreign investment in Tennessee.

Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe plant to visit the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland and Germany. They are scheduled to leave on Monday and return June 30.

More than 500 European businesses operate in Tennessee, employing about 62,000 people. More than $3.8 billion has been invested in the state by European companies since 2011.

The most recent major European investment was announced by Finland's Nokian Tyres, which is building a $360 million plant in Dayton and hiring at least 400 workers.

Haslam traveled in 2016 to Germany, Ireland, South Korea, China and Japan.