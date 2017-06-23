3 tips for getting a win at your next job interview

VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Interviewing is hard work. If you’re looking for something new, you know that finding a job is a job.

From preparing your favorite suit to revising your resume to networking and rounds of interviews – there are times it feels like it will never end.

It can be tough to keep your head above water with your existing role while you’re balancing your life and your job search. To ensure you’re making the most out of every interview, do these three things:

Research

The best part about job searching in the age of the internet is transparency. This is something that has never existed in the same way in the past. Take advantage of it.

Use websites like Glassdoor, Salary.com and Indeed to find out how much companies are paying.

Look up company reviews to find out what employees think of their workplace.

Read through the common interview questions for the company you’re interested in.

Search Google and the company website to learn what new changes the company has recently undergone.

Use LinkedIn to learn more about the hiring manager – or better yet, use it to find the hiring manager’s name.

The internet is an invaluable tool to job seekers.

Customize your application materials

If you’ve been working to crank out a high volume of applications every day, it’s something you may not have thought of.

The more you target your application materials to the company (and the particular job), the more you increase the likelihood a company will be interested in you. And, it’s not hard to do.

Start with your resume. Read the job description closely and ensure you’re highlighting the skills the employer is looking for.

Customize your objective statement to include both the job title and the company name. Use a similar approach with your cover letter. Specifically mention the job title and company name – and ensure you explain why you’re a perfect fit for this particular role.

Don’t take it personally

Unfortunately, you’re not going to get every job for which you interview. The higher you climb the ladder, and the more specialized your skills are, the truer this becomes.

Just because you weren’t hired doesn’t mean the hiring manager doesn’t like you. There are a number of reasons you might have been overlooked that have nothing to do with your skills.

For example, an internal candidate might have been preselected. The job might have been put on hold. The hiring manager might have left the company.

None of these reasons are about you.

When you’re rejected, you can choose to walk away unhappy or to build a relationship with the company.

Very often, when you first interview with a company, they’re just getting to know you. If you stay in touch, you will increase your odds of being hired the next time they’re looking for someone with your skillset.

Doing your research, customizing your application and moving through rejection are three keys to making your job search a success.

Angela Copeland is a Career Coach and Founder of Copeland Coaching and can be reached at CopelandCoaching.com or on Twitter at @CopelandCoach.