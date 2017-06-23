Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for May 2017

|730 Freeland Station
|Nashville
|37228
|5/25
|Metro Fairways Business Park LLC
|Metro Fairway Partners LP
|$20,200,000
|212, 214 Glenrose, 2140 Dayton
|Nashville
|37210
|5/26
|Glenrose Avenue Investors LLC
|Dayton Prop One LLC
|$13,500,000
|191 Polk
|Nashville
|37210
|5/23
|SH/Polk Ave Assoc LLC
|Nashboro/Polk Avenue LLC
|$12,400,000
|5520 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|5/26
|Realty Income Prop 19 LLC
|South Plaza Center Owner LLC
|$11,478,000
|123 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|5/10
|NNN Vineyard Springs Apts 30 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 31 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 32 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 33 LLC; CFF Joes Crab Shack LLC; TJS Joes Crab Shack LLC
|Gregcoh LLC
|$7,150,000
|2491 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|5/8
|Richland South LLC
|Kmart Corp
|$5,400,000
|203 23rd
|Nashville
|37203
|5/1
|Cap Holdings LLC
|Family And Childrens Service
|$4,116,450
|631 Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/26
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|Cornelius Charles G; James T Granbery Jr Family Trust; West Susan C; Cornelius Llewellyna; Llewellyna Cornelius Living Trust; Granbery James T Jr Estate
|$3,100,000
|1405 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|5/30
|Mountcastle Family LLC
|Turner Montgomery G Sr
|$2,907,897
|555 Expressway Park
|Nashville
|37210
|5/15
|555 Expressway Drive LLC; Rl Expressway LLC; CJ Expressway LLC
|CP Alabama LLC
|$2,900,000
|1012 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|5/10
|Sunny Meadows LP
|Elkins Stephen D
|$2,675,000
|1326, 1330, 1400 Dickerson, 136, 138, 140 Elmhurst
|Nashville
|37207
|5/1
|Bristol Dickerson Pike Partners LLC; Daniel Charles F; Meneguzzi Ashlyn Pierce; Yeager Samuel C
|Douglas Michael E
|$2,567,500
|801 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|5/3
|Hollyvale Church Holdings LLC
|Yellow Jacket Parking LLC
|$2,500,000
|312 Battle, 13331 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|5/25
|Lighthouse Ministries of Antioch TN Inc
|Perfecting Faith Ministires Intl Inc; Perfecting Faith Ministries Inc
|$2,400,000
|423 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|5/19
|TYG 423 Union LLC
|Goddard Hancock LLC
|$1,900,000
|907 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/5
|TTF Inv LLC
|Tritrust Partners LLC
|$1,800,000
|809, 811, 813 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|5/11
|Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC
|813M LLC
|$1,800,000
|1000, 1002, 1006, 1008, 1010, 1012, 1014, 1018 Scovel
|Nashville
|37208
|5/15
|Cottage Partners LLC
|Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church Inc
|$1,500,000
|907, 917, 921 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/2
|TTF Inv LLC
|Gallatin Food Valu Inc
|$1,500,000
|3201 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/30
|Wamble James D; Wamble Alisa S
|Turner Montgomery G Sr
|$1,431,446
|4401 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|5/24
|Cooke Charles E
|Suntrust Bank Trustee; Kempkau Charles W Estate
|$1,350,000
|0 River Road
|Nashville
|37209
|5/18
|Commodore Yacht Club
|William Clark Dugger Trust; Dugger John Leland; Dugger Bradley Smith; Dugger Nan B Estate
|$1,130,000
|111 Oak Valley
|Nashville
|37207
|5/3
|Fuqua James Gil Jr
|Crg LLC
|$1,111,000
|1601 57th
|Nashville
|37209
|5/19
|Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC
|57Th Avenue North LLC
|$1,100,000
|1717 61st
|Nashville
|37209
|5/9
|Triton Terminaling LLC
|Motiva Enterprises LLC
|$1,058,600
|300 4th
|Nashville
|37201
|5/4
|Blue Parrot LLC
|Spartex LLC
|$1,000,000
|3989 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|5/18
|Option Rentals Inc
|Elysian Fields Shops II LLC
|$900,000
|99 Hermitage
|Nashville
|37210
|5/25
|99 Hermitage LLC
|Davidson County Sheriffs Office; Whiteaker Raymond Jr
|$800,000
|883 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|5/8
|883 EHP LLC
|Waynick Prop LLC
|$800,000
|4170 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/16
|Winton Bettie J Trustee
|Munoz Holdings LLC
|$750,000
|3694 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|5/19
|Shreibman Amnon
|Friends Realty LLC
|$740,138
|630 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|5/11
|Capital Dev Partners LLC
|Emeco Prop LLC
|$700,000
|677 Vernon
|Nashville
|37209
|5/1
|677 Vernon Avenue LLC
|Prewett Holdings LLC; William Bruce Prewett Irrevocable Living Trust; Anita Suzanne Prewett Revocable Living Trust; Anita Suzanne Prewett Irrevocable Living Trust
|$700,000
|212, 214 Glenrose, 2140 Dayton
|Nashville
|37210
|5/26
|Foster Logistics Center LLC
|Dayton Prop One LLC
|$625,000
|301 Cedarmont
|Nashville
|37211
|5/4
|Park Ill Hwan; Na Keum Sook
|Dry Clean Super Center of Middle TN LLC
|$620,000
|517 Dr DB Todd Jr
|Nashville
|37203
|5/16
|Williams Jannie Carter; Perry Joseph L; Carter Lisa
|Morrison Albert B; Morrison Dorothy L
|$605,000
|267 B Riverdide Dr
|Nashville
|37206
|5/30
|Renk Zachary; Roy Lissa Lynn
|WB Capital LLC
|$540,000
|3950 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/15
|Kemp Jon P
|Skyline Commercial Prop Gp
|$500,000
|2107 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|5/18
|Khalil Magdy; Gayed Adel
|Ibrahem Adel E
|$460,000
|804 Lena
|Nashville
|37208
|5/11
|Khazanov Jennifer; Khazanov Max
|E3 Const Services LLC
|$450,000
|1934 Old Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|5/1
|M E Prop LLC
|Whitson Mitchell
|$450,000
|2305 Cruzen
|Nashville
|37211
|5/18
|Cruzen Street Partners
|Hobson Family Trust
|$450,000
|2717 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|5/17
|Good Shepherd Pharmacy LLC
|Gershom Medical Prop LLC
|$440,000
|1524 Hayden Dr
|Nashville
|37206
|5/8
|Plyler Christen Hailey
|Gogala LLC
|$432,000
|2201 Murphy
|Nashville
|37203
|5/15
|Mob 65 of TN LLC
|Oakley Jennifer L
|$430,000
|1103 Sunnymeade
|Nashville
|37216
|5/15
|Booth Caroline M; Booth James R Jr
|Sunnymeade LLC
|$415,000
|403 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|5/1
|Khamis Mohab
|Curry Peter H; Curry Patricia P
|$400,000
|2817 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37208
|5/10
|2817 Holdings LLC
|David F Sherrill And Faye S Sherrill Revocable Living Trust
|$400,000
|111 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|5/22
|Jarvis Rebecca E; Jarvis Rodney S
|Belcher John N; Belcher Sharon K
|$375,000
|612, 614, 616, 618
|Nashville
|37217
|5/2
|Ramsey Matthew; Ramsey Jennifer
|Seg Inv LP; G E P LP; David W Gaw Family LP
|$350,000
|2001 Belmont
|Nashville
|37212
|5/3
|Macs Convenience Stores LLC
|Circle K Stores Inc
|$332,107
|216, 218, 220, 222, 224, 228, 228, 232 Glenrose
|Nashville
|37210
|5/26
|Glenrose Business Center LLC
|Dayton Prop One LLC
|$326,500
|1211 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|5/5
|Yafai Hafiz
|Bestway Janitorial Services Inc
|$325,000
|1 Hobson
|Antioch
|37013
|5/25
|Shreibman Amnon
|Knight Janie Ellis; Yates Terry W; Holland Penny Ellis Payne Bradshaw; Yates James N; Sylvia Carolyn Daingerfield Trust; Knight Jamie Ellis
|$321,250
|1413 Stratton
|Nashville
|37206
|5/9
|Callis George H Jr; Callis Jean J
|Chance Matthew R; Lee Jeffrey A
|$318,000
|1229 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|5/10
|Stone Benjamin
|Balanzat Gil B
|$310,000
|1237 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|5/18
|Lindley Daniel
|Hoppe Derek Allen
|$310,000
|1103 Straightway
|Nashville
|37206
|5/17
|Sutherland Devon J; Burks Michele J; Holmes Craig
|Cumberland Division Ser-Nmra
|$300,000
|5630 Clarksville
|Joelton
|37080
|5/2
|Dessout Julien
|James Brenda Leann
|$300,000
|106, 120 East
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|5/15
|Mechta LLC
|Dunn John; Dunn Shannon
|$300,000
|1244 Riverbirch
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/16
|Boggs Curtis; Boggs Jamie
|Key Chris; Key Michelle
|$300,000
|313 Oceola
|Nashville
|37209
|5/5
|Bradley Timothy L
|Bell Michael E
|$275,000
|7982 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|5/19
|PGR Dev TN LLC
|Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC
|$265,000
|7982 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|5/19
|PGR Dev TN LLC
|Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC
|$250,000
|2307 Winford
|Nashville
|37211
|5/17
|Felts Kyle; Felts Larry
|Wynn Holdings LLC
|$250,000
|626 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|5/11
|Capital Dev Partners LLC
|Ellis Truitt C; Ellis Carrie C
|$245,000
|404 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|5/12
|Farhangi Arta; Farhangi Milad
|Morvant Benton W
|$235,000
|2 Hobson
|Antioch
|37013
|5/25
|Shreibman Amnon
|George C Barnes And Joyce G Barnes Revocable Living Trust
|$217,000
|552 Stevenson
|Nashville
|37209
|5/15
|Morgan Randall C; Morgan Christy B
|Richardson Irene
|$192,000
|5722 Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|5/15
|Madison Mark; Madison Andrea
|Barnes Maria C
|$159,000
|3415 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/12
|McCombs Paul; McCombs Carla
|Metropolitan Office For Dev LLC
|$145,000
|0 Brick Church
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|5/23
|Root James L; Root Judy
|Chrisman Glenda Lee; Treadway Gina Lee; Treadway Jonathan Allen; Wilson Lauren E; OSI Holdings LLC; Treadway Tracey
|$141,660
|511 Hidden Hill
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/25
|Scillion Chrysten Noel
|Tzunami Holdings LLC
|$140,000
|803 Hamblen
|Madison
|37115
|5/17
|Dejesus Policarpo; Dejesus Virginia
|Castro-Maderal Luz
|$124,500
|1300 Vashti
|Nashville
|37207
|5/3
|TLC Prop
|Cagle Mai
|$104,000
|704 Churchill
|Madison
|37115
|5/8
|Webb James R; Webb Cynthia W
|Mircea Emil A; Mircea Valentina
|$104,000