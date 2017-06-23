Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for May 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, May 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
730 Freeland Station Nashville 37228 5/25 Metro Fairways Business Park LLC Metro Fairway Partners LP $20,200,000
212, 214 Glenrose, 2140 Dayton Nashville 37210 5/26 Glenrose Avenue Investors LLC Dayton Prop One LLC $13,500,000
191 Polk Nashville 37210 5/23 SH/Polk Ave Assoc LLC Nashboro/Polk Avenue LLC $12,400,000
5520 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/26 Realty Income Prop 19 LLC South Plaza Center Owner LLC $11,478,000
123 2nd Nashville 37201 5/10 NNN Vineyard Springs Apts 30 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 31 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 32 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 33 LLC; CFF Joes Crab Shack LLC; TJS Joes Crab Shack LLC Gregcoh LLC $7,150,000
2491 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/8 Richland South LLC Kmart Corp $5,400,000
203 23rd Nashville 37203 5/1 Cap Holdings LLC Family And Childrens Service $4,116,450
631 Hill Brentwood 37027 5/26 Turnberry Homes LLC Cornelius Charles G; James T Granbery Jr Family Trust; West Susan C; Cornelius Llewellyna; Llewellyna Cornelius Living Trust; Granbery James T Jr Estate $3,100,000
1405 Centennial Nashville 37209 5/30 Mountcastle Family LLC Turner Montgomery G Sr $2,907,897
555 Expressway Park Nashville 37210 5/15 555 Expressway Drive LLC; Rl Expressway LLC; CJ Expressway LLC CP Alabama LLC $2,900,000
1012 Main Nashville 37206 5/10 Sunny Meadows LP Elkins Stephen D $2,675,000
1326, 1330, 1400 Dickerson, 136, 138, 140 Elmhurst Nashville 37207 5/1 Bristol Dickerson Pike Partners LLC; Daniel Charles F; Meneguzzi Ashlyn Pierce; Yeager Samuel C Douglas Michael E $2,567,500
801 Church Nashville 37203 5/3 Hollyvale Church Holdings LLC Yellow Jacket Parking LLC $2,500,000
312 Battle, 13331 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 5/25 Lighthouse Ministries of Antioch TN Inc Perfecting Faith Ministires Intl Inc; Perfecting Faith Ministries Inc $2,400,000
423 Union Nashville 37219 5/19 TYG 423 Union LLC Goddard Hancock LLC $1,900,000
907 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/5 TTF Inv LLC Tritrust Partners LLC $1,800,000
809, 811, 813 Main Nashville 37206 5/11 Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC 813M LLC $1,800,000
1000, 1002, 1006, 1008, 1010, 1012, 1014, 1018 Scovel Nashville 37208 5/15 Cottage Partners LLC Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church Inc $1,500,000
907, 917, 921 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/2 TTF Inv LLC Gallatin Food Valu Inc $1,500,000
3201 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 5/30 Wamble James D; Wamble Alisa S Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,431,446
4401 Harding Nashville 37205 5/24 Cooke Charles E Suntrust Bank Trustee; Kempkau Charles W Estate $1,350,000
0 River Road Nashville 37209 5/18 Commodore Yacht Club William Clark Dugger Trust; Dugger John Leland; Dugger Bradley Smith; Dugger Nan B Estate $1,130,000
111 Oak Valley Nashville 37207 5/3 Fuqua James Gil Jr Crg LLC $1,111,000
1601 57th Nashville 37209 5/19 Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC 57Th Avenue North LLC $1,100,000
1717 61st Nashville 37209 5/9 Triton Terminaling LLC Motiva Enterprises LLC $1,058,600
300 4th Nashville 37201 5/4 Blue Parrot LLC Spartex LLC $1,000,000
3989 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/18 Option Rentals Inc Elysian Fields Shops II LLC $900,000
99 Hermitage Nashville 37210 5/25 99 Hermitage LLC Davidson County Sheriffs Office; Whiteaker Raymond Jr $800,000
883 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 5/8 883 EHP LLC Waynick Prop LLC $800,000
4170 Central Hermitage 37076 5/16 Winton Bettie J Trustee Munoz Holdings LLC $750,000
3694 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 5/19 Shreibman Amnon Friends Realty LLC $740,138
630 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/11 Capital Dev Partners LLC Emeco Prop LLC $700,000
677 Vernon Nashville 37209 5/1 677 Vernon Avenue LLC Prewett Holdings LLC; William Bruce Prewett Irrevocable Living Trust; Anita Suzanne Prewett Revocable Living Trust; Anita Suzanne Prewett Irrevocable Living Trust $700,000
212, 214 Glenrose, 2140 Dayton Nashville 37210 5/26 Foster Logistics Center LLC Dayton Prop One LLC $625,000
301 Cedarmont Nashville 37211 5/4 Park Ill Hwan; Na Keum Sook Dry Clean Super Center of Middle TN LLC $620,000
517 Dr DB Todd Jr Nashville 37203 5/16 Williams Jannie Carter; Perry Joseph L; Carter Lisa Morrison Albert B; Morrison Dorothy L $605,000
267 B Riverdide Dr Nashville 37206 5/30 Renk Zachary; Roy Lissa Lynn WB Capital LLC $540,000
3950 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/15 Kemp Jon P Skyline Commercial Prop Gp $500,000
2107 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/18 Khalil Magdy; Gayed Adel Ibrahem Adel E $460,000
804 Lena Nashville 37208 5/11 Khazanov Jennifer; Khazanov Max E3 Const Services LLC $450,000
1934 Old Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/1 M E Prop LLC Whitson Mitchell $450,000
2305 Cruzen Nashville 37211 5/18 Cruzen Street Partners Hobson Family Trust $450,000
2717 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 5/17 Good Shepherd Pharmacy LLC Gershom Medical Prop LLC $440,000
1524 Hayden Dr Nashville 37206 5/8 Plyler Christen Hailey Gogala LLC $432,000
2201 Murphy Nashville 37203 5/15 Mob 65 of TN LLC Oakley Jennifer L $430,000
1103 Sunnymeade Nashville 37216 5/15 Booth Caroline M; Booth James R Jr Sunnymeade LLC $415,000
403 Trinity Nashville 37207 5/1 Khamis Mohab Curry Peter H; Curry Patricia P $400,000
2817 Clarksville Nashville 37208 5/10 2817 Holdings LLC David F Sherrill And Faye S Sherrill Revocable Living Trust $400,000
111 Old Hickory Madison 37115 5/22 Jarvis Rebecca E; Jarvis Rodney S Belcher John N; Belcher Sharon K $375,000
612, 614, 616, 618 Nashville 37217 5/2 Ramsey Matthew; Ramsey Jennifer Seg Inv LP; G E P LP; David W Gaw Family LP $350,000
2001 Belmont Nashville 37212 5/3 Macs Convenience Stores LLC Circle K Stores Inc $332,107
216, 218, 220, 222, 224, 228, 228, 232 Glenrose Nashville 37210 5/26 Glenrose Business Center LLC Dayton Prop One LLC $326,500
1211 Buchanan Nashville 37208 5/5 Yafai Hafiz Bestway Janitorial Services Inc $325,000
1 Hobson Antioch 37013 5/25 Shreibman Amnon Knight Janie Ellis; Yates Terry W; Holland Penny Ellis Payne Bradshaw; Yates James N; Sylvia Carolyn Daingerfield Trust; Knight Jamie Ellis $321,250
1413 Stratton Nashville 37206 5/9 Callis George H Jr; Callis Jean J Chance Matthew R; Lee Jeffrey A $318,000
1229 4th Nashville 37208 5/10 Stone Benjamin Balanzat Gil B $310,000
1237 4th Nashville 37208 5/18 Lindley Daniel Hoppe Derek Allen $310,000
1103 Straightway Nashville 37206 5/17 Sutherland Devon J; Burks Michele J; Holmes Craig Cumberland Division Ser-Nmra $300,000
5630 Clarksville Joelton 37080 5/2 Dessout Julien James Brenda Leann $300,000
106, 120 East Gdlttsville 37072 5/15 Mechta LLC Dunn John; Dunn Shannon $300,000
1244 Riverbirch Hermitage 37076 5/16 Boggs Curtis; Boggs Jamie Key Chris; Key Michelle $300,000
313 Oceola Nashville 37209 5/5 Bradley Timothy L Bell Michael E $275,000
7982 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 5/19 PGR Dev TN LLC Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC $265,000
7982 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 5/19 PGR Dev TN LLC Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC $250,000
2307 Winford Nashville 37211 5/17 Felts Kyle; Felts Larry Wynn Holdings LLC $250,000
626 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/11 Capital Dev Partners LLC Ellis Truitt C; Ellis Carrie C $245,000
404 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/12 Farhangi Arta; Farhangi Milad Morvant Benton W $235,000
2 Hobson Antioch 37013 5/25 Shreibman Amnon George C Barnes And Joyce G Barnes Revocable Living Trust $217,000
552 Stevenson Nashville 37209 5/15 Morgan Randall C; Morgan Christy B Richardson Irene $192,000
5722 Hickory Nashville 37211 5/15 Madison Mark; Madison Andrea Barnes Maria C $159,000
3415 West End Nashville 37203 5/12 McCombs Paul; McCombs Carla Metropolitan Office For Dev LLC $145,000
0 Brick Church Gdlttsville 37072 5/23 Root James L; Root Judy Chrisman Glenda Lee; Treadway Gina Lee; Treadway Jonathan Allen; Wilson Lauren E; OSI Holdings LLC; Treadway Tracey $141,660
511 Hidden Hill Hermitage 37076 5/25 Scillion Chrysten Noel Tzunami Holdings LLC $140,000
803 Hamblen Madison 37115 5/17 Dejesus Policarpo; Dejesus Virginia Castro-Maderal Luz $124,500
1300 Vashti Nashville 37207 5/3 TLC Prop Cagle Mai $104,000
704 Churchill Madison 37115 5/8 Webb James R; Webb Cynthia W Mircea Emil A; Mircea Valentina $104,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1731 Mallory Brentwood 37027 5/30 NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 30 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 31 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 32 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 33 LLC Chimney Rock Company $4,115,000
100 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 5/8 Kirkland Edwin G; Kirkland Marie B Chun Alex M; Chun Myung; Chun Sang K $2,250,000
4545 Columbia Thompsons St 37179 5/31 Datcat 7 Inv LLC C&L Dev LLC $2,100,000
4330 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 5/1 Bentontown Preservation Part Diehl Inv LLC; Diehl Prop LP $1,700,000
218 Margin Franklin 37064 5/19 Richland South LLC McCullar Family Limited Part; McCullar Land Company LLC $1,550,000
246 2nd Franklin 37064 5/19 Richland South LLC McCullar Family Limited Part; McCullar Land Company LLC $1,550,000
6511, 6545 Bridle Way College Gr 37046 5/15 Noe Carly A; Noe James L III Schols Mark E $1,450,000
3020 Stansberry Brentwood 37027 5/3 Camden Commons Place Vineyard Productions Inc $1,236,000
1646 Westgate Brentwood 37027 5/10 Cspark Incorporated Poss Stephen D $1,200,000
1114 Harpeth Industrial Franklin 37064 5/5 Franklin 240 LLC Mjj Part LP $950,000
0 Big East Fork Franklin 37064 5/22 Bartel Genell Anderson Hickman Lillian Toline; Miller Gail Toline; Toline Eric M; Toline Pamela Leslie; Toline Prop LP $821,500
2208 Osburn Arrington 37014 5/10 Silvernagel Mary Beth; Silvernagel Sean Hill Mary Ruth; Mangel Lula O; Osburn Prop LLC; Osburn Samuel Davis; Underwood Susan $760,000
0 Rural Plains Franklin 37069 5/18 Battleground Prop G P; Byrd John P; D&B Real Estate LLC; Mann Steve D Berry Tyler IV And Avalyn Berry Swain Rural Plains Part; Berry Tyler IV Rural Plains Part; BNB WCO Inv LLC; Rural Plains Part; Swain Avalyn Berry Family Part $750,000
7136 New Hope Fairview 37062 5/30 McKee David B; McKee Stephanie S Rice Cathy P; Rice Randolph W $664,500
5020 McKee Padilla College Gr 37046 5/31 Rogers Community Prop Trust Harris Mary; Haynes Karen; Jorjorian Tracey; Padilla Lori; Padilla Tracey; Padilla Wesley; Van Horne Kathy $607,245
5610 Parker Branch Franklin 37064 5/4 Burbridge Michael Joseph Dubois Chris; Dubois Shanna $494,000
7231 Haley Industrial Nolensville 37135 5/24 BFG Part Dimick Charles D $438,750
3981 Casparis Columbia 38401 5/30 Kelley Cory; Kelley Katherine Jedco Prop LLC $375,000
0 Arno Franklin 37064 5/4 Jenkins Kirby Gary Lipscomb University $375,000
128 Holiday Franklin 37067 5/2 Taber Denise; Taber Gary Seals Brady; Seals Real Estate LLC $369,000
Bethesda Thompsons St 37179 5/16 Williams Jessica Giles Katie M; Giles William Milton Jr $355,750
3974 Burwood Place Private Thompsons St 37179 5/1 Weibel Family Trust Dendy Ronald W; Stewart R Scott Jr $318,000
6550 Bethesda College Gr 37046 5/16 Jones Alexander W; Jones Amber R Higdon D Felicia; Higdon Danny $300,500
237 2nd Franklin 37064 5/22 Dickson Andrew James; Dickson Caren Joy Clay JL Senior Citizen Center of Williamson County $300,000
1829 Sugar Ridge Spring Hill 37174 5/12 Swords Jeffrey Todd; Swords Leigh Ann Reid Bakken Aaron; Bakken Tara $220,000
8816 Horton College Gr 37046 5/8 Haggard Calvin D Walker Tony F Jr $198,000
5955 Lick Creek Franklin 37064 5/24 Sanchez Amos D; Sanchez Betsy L Philpott Karen R; Philpott Laran R $150,000
0 Cox Fairview 37062 5/18 A1 Home Builders Inc Bowen Donna D; Green Sheila Lynn; Sullivan Benny L; Taylor Travis Lee $135,000
2 Liberty Fairview 37062 5/2 White Corey K; White Dayna L Fairview Prop LLC $115,000
4986 Ash Hill Spring Hill 37174 5/1 Blue Donna; Blue John Dewey Kenneth W; Dewey Oneida L $110,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
3920 Puckett Creek M'boro 37128 5/25 CR Murfreesboro LLC Bell Murfreesboro LLC $47,300,000
2135 Church M'boro 37130 5/17 New Vision Hospitality Group LLC Hospitality Services of Middle TN Inc $4,700,000
Sam Ridley La Vergne 37086 5/30 Togrye Anthony Verandas at Sam Ridley Comm LLC $2,667,000
116 John R Rice M'boro 37129 5/9 Our Way Dev Co Mountain Star Prop LLC $2,375,000
1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Smyrna 37167 5/12 Trinity Inv LLC DD Smyrna LLC $1,675,000
Asbury M'boro 37129 5/11 Kingsbury LLC King Anthony E; King Darryl; King Edward; King Edward L; King James; King James G; King Ronald; King Ronald Stacey; Malone Desinda King $1,600,000
1300 Heil Quaker La Vergne 37086 5/8 Gaytan Legacy Prop LLC Haynes Manuals Inc $1,500,000
1405, 3017 Medical Center M'boro 37129 5/2 Swanson Dev LP Bailey John Lawson; Detwiler Peggy Bailey Estate; Herrod Barbara Bailey $1,484,000
Florence M'boro 37129 5/8 Fortress Builders Inc Waldron Roy L; Waldron Roy L Family Limited Part $1,447,488
1359, 1349, 1339, 1329 Benley M'boro 37130 5/1 Spring Inv LLC Thomson Michael D $1,184,000
2568 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 5/18 Michaels Homes LLC Sanders Patricia P $750,000
310 Main M'boro 37130 5/22 East David Brock Mrw Holdings LLC $550,000
527 Maple M'boro 37130 5/15 Hopkins Kimberly S; Hopkins Roger R Highers James C; Jones John C III $537,500
130 Church M'boro 37130 5/12 Churct St LLC Swanson Dev LP; Swanson Prop Inc $524,000
14344 Halls Hill Milton 37118 5/25 Cutright Ryan Harrell Brooke; Harrell Corey $519,000
1407 Medical Center M'boro 37129 5/19 Swanson Dev LP Bowman J Mitchell Jr; Bowman Robin $500,000
302 Northfield M'boro 37129 5/4 Gastrip LLC Circle K Stores Inc; Pantry Inc The $473,000
8779 Vaught Readyville 37149 5/11 Wilson Terry Ace Irrevocable Trust McArthur John A Sr; McArthur Norma; McArthur Norma; McArthur Norma D $472,500
243, 259 Main Eagleville 37060 5/10 259 N Main LLC Lynch Carolyn; Lynch Cecil $385,000
196 Jefferson La Vergne 37086 5/18 Fitzke Karen R TRH Prop Mgmt LLC $350,000
627 McElroy Readyville 37149 5/1 Stagg John D; Stagg Katherine M Rollins Mitchell; Rollins Sara $349,000
1825, 1827 Memorial M'boro 37129 5/15 IVey Christine A; IVey Michael D Reeves W Shane $270,000
628 Crescent M'boro 37128 5/2 Gross Donald Ray; McChristian Gwendolyn R Lee Arch; Lee Crystal $255,000
Gambill Smyrna 37167 5/11 Sharilla LLC Gambill Harold $250,000
Morgan Rockvale 37153 5/9 Stephens Christy D; Stephens William J Rowland Jason Daniel 2011 Trust; Rowland William E Jr 2011 Trust; Rowland William Eugene Jr 2011 Trust $250,000
1707 John Windrow Eagleville 37060 5/17 Schmidt Jennifer L; Schmidt Phillip J Flaugher John T III; Flaugher Morgan $240,000
104 Manor Smyrna 37167 5/8 Baugh Mary Ann; Hancock Daphne Townley Beverly; Townley Steve $226,000
Morgan Rockvale 37153 5/12 Emamalie Brandon S; Emamalie Brian Rowland Jason Daniel 2011 Trust; Rowland William E Tr; Rowland William Eugene Jr 2011 Trust $224,590
Southridge M'boro 37133 5/10 Chambers Danay Nicole; Chambers Robert B Horizon IV LP; Molitor Chad G; Molitor Family Part LP; Molitor Shelly R $219,000
2919 Holly Grove Lascassas 37085 5/1 Akmal Muhammad Hamer Judy $218,400
4317 Sulphur Springs M'boro 37129 5/1 Seagroves Carl; Seagroves Jessie Reed John William $215,000
3006 Midland Fosterville Bell Buckle 37020 5/16 Bowker Anna L; Bowker Hunter L Black Lindsay N; Black Steven Andrew $210,000
Holly Grove Lascassas 37085 5/11 Bartlett Matthew J; Castillo Josue I Webb Barbara A; Webb L Michael; Webb Leland A; Webb Sallie F $200,000
919 Maple M'boro 37130 5/11 King Connie; King David L Wilson Virginia L $175,000
Burnt Knob M'boro 37128 5/30 Church Elizabeth Orthodox Bowen Lytle W Trust The; Bowen Lytle W Jr $160,000
105 4Th M'boro 37130 5/10 Bates Denise Piper Sonya; Piper Wirt $148,000
6763 Wayside Christiana 37037 5/25 Bellew Brady William; Bellew Julie Ann Gilbert Sarah A; Wolterman Sarah A $135,000
1564 Ghee M'boro 37127 5/1 Brown Gregory Wayne Crowley Cathy L; Crowley Timothy G Sr $130,000
1829 Memorial M'boro 37129 5/30 Houston Josh Reeves W Shane $130,000
Cedar Grove M'boro 37127 5/16 Comer Patricia L; Keys Thomas Edward Jr Jones Dennis James $120,000
1606 Lovvorn Christiana 37037 5/30 Beasley Michael S; Fears Ashley E Inrasavongsa Dao; Inrasavongsa Veexayphone $110,000
792 Claude Jones M'boro 37129 5/17 Johnson Brent; Johnson Whitney Alsup Johnson Betty J; Johnson Michael R $110,000
4682 Jefferson, 5496 Lascassas Lascassas 37085 5/23 McBroom William M Rakes Gerald Marvin $105,000
Halls Hill M'boro 37130 5/11 Phillips Jaduanda S; Phillips William I Johnson Amanda Jane; Johnson David Michael $100,300
Lascassas Pke Milton 37118 5/23 Harrell Brooke; Harrell Corey Smith Catherine; Smith James Phillip $100,000

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
317, 319 Allen Gdlttsville 37072 5/19 Allen Farms Inv LLC DVR LLC $2,055,000
Niagra Gallatin 37066 5/24 Sand Creek Partners LLC Home Depot USA Inc $1,500,000
1175 Mud Hollow Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/1 Smart Daniel J; Smart Tosha L Beavers Velma L Estate $1,316,000
317 Allen Gallatin 37066 5/19 DVR LLC Swearingen Rodney W $950,000
1059 Woods Ferry Gallatin 37066 5/3 JKW Ventures LLC Emamalie Salem $800,000
129 Bell Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/3 Ennis Family Revocable Living Trust BH Partners $700,000
31E Highway Wstmrlnd 37186 5/10 Holleman Henry; Holleman Morris Creasy James Harold Jr $600,000
937 Vinings Gallatin 37066 5/25 Roe Lisa A; Roe Scott Drees Premier Homes Inc $553,700
383 Broadway Gallatin 37066 5/5 Laxmi Mata Inc H&S Prop $550,000
113 Bingham Gallatin 37066 5/25 Crawford Angela T; Crawford Monty Creekside Homes LLC $534,045
1261 Sandy Valley Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/3 Campbell Malissa A; Campbell Stephen L Fleming Homes LLC $517,777
104 Higginson Gallatin 37066 5/4 Nguyen Andy; Nguyen Thu Creekside Homes LLC $502,244
Allen Gdlttsville 37072 5/19 DVR LLC Nards Trust $500,000
1059 Luxborough Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/25 Logan Alina; Logan Christopher J Krueckeberg LLC $494,900
117 Revere Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/30 Vatandoost Cyrus I; Vatandoost Marie Daniela Gaines Home Bldg Corp $479,950
1055 Luxborough Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/5 Gregory Elena; Gregory Jeffrey Krueckeberg LLC $475,000
166 Butler Bridge Portland 37148 5/3 Simply Storage Hendersonville LLC Main One LLC $473,000
1, 2, 4, 10, 13, 14, 16, 31, 34, 39, 40, 48, 51 Ben Albert Wh House 37088 5/22 Clayton Prop Group Inc Cook Brian; Craig Jason $468,000
110 Ashington Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/3 Illig Amy Anna; Illig Joshua Caleb Weekley Homes LLC $460,544
1012 Crutcher Station Gallatin 37066 5/5 Moquin Laurie J; Moquin Richard A NVR Inc $424,510
721 Burgess Gdlttsville 37072 5/3 Witherington Evan Michael; Witherington Misty Mitchell Meritage Homes of TN Inc $421,000
1041 Vinings Gallatin 37066 5/25 Herr Kristin; Herr Martin Fletcher Edward $415,000
242 Carellton Gallatin 37066 5/4 Haynes Candice Lennar Homes of TN LLC $410,102
620 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/30 Mitchell Lacey A; Napier Kevin D Clayton Prop Group Inc $407,467
1018 Laffite Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/26 Shults Michelle R Clayton Prop Group Inc $404,864
1025 Crutcher Station Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/8 McCleary Kimberly K; McCleary Patrick R NVR Inc $402,080
319 Allen Gdlttsville 37072 5/19 DVR LLC Wilkinson Charles; Wilkinson Susan Garrett $392,000
601 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/12 Dean Samuel P; Ford Tiffany M Clayton Prop Group Inc $390,872
1571 Hunt Club Gallatin 37066 5/19 Behm Carol; Behm Udo Dwyer James A; Dwyer Karen $390,000
124 Vaughan Gallatin 37066 5/12 Cherry Dennis P Southeastern Bldg Corp $385,900
621 Goodman Gallatin 37066 5/1 Vien Brenda R; Vien Minh H NVR Inc $379,990
221 Buckleigh Gallatin 37066 5/1 Crain Deborah D; Crain Michael G Creekside Homes LLC $379,900
835 Cherry Grove Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/5 Flood Charles H; Flood Linda J Clayton Prop Group Inc $376,841
202 Calumet Gallatin 37066 5/3 Roosz G Allan; Roosz Kathleen A Clayton Prop Group Inc $376,318
108 Lombardi Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/2 Tatum Jennifer M; Tatum Michael Chase Drees Premier Homes Inc $375,328
839 Cherry Grove Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/5 Faulkner Catherine E; Faulkner James J Clayton Prop Group Inc $374,719
159 Compton Gallatin 37066 5/1 Baird Jeanne R; Walrond Michelle L; Walrond R Wayne Southeastern Bldg Corp $373,594
131 Burntash Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/2 Marinescu Erica S; Marinescu Marius Southeastern Bldg Corp $369,565
1043 Laffite Gallatin 37066 5/3 Odom Douglas E; Odom Mette J Clayton Prop Group Inc $364,204
320 Tanglewood Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/30 Ellis David J Jr; Sutton Camille Jordan Drees Premier Homes Inc $361,830
133 Houghland Gallatin 37066 5/23 Beard Coleman A; Beard Tanya R Southeastern Bldg Corp $360,900
110 Lombardi Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/2 Bechler Alan; Bechler Laurie Drees Premier Homes Inc $357,460
156 Grindstone Gallatin 37066 5/1 Hughey Samantha J Clayton Prop Group Inc $345,258
133 Walton Ferry Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/8 Patel Ashok Beavers Velma Louise Estate; Gregory Tonya Beavers Exec $340,000
356 Cornelius Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/1 Crague James Edward; Crague Julie G Meritage Homes of TN Inc $333,000
135 Burntash Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/23 Potter Chris; Potter Christina Southeastern Bldg Corp $332,798
392 Blackthorn Gallatin 37066 5/10 Harris Ronald A Jr Lennar Homes of TN LLC $326,329
1031 Caballo Gallatin 37066 5/4 Hill James M; Hill Laura Clarion Homes LLC $325,185
1211 Dry Fork Creek Bethpage 37022 5/2 Courtney Christine; Courtney Danyl R Dickinson Lee Randolph $325,000
164 Day Star Gallatin 37066 5/4 Cochran Ronald L; Cochran Shirley A Clayton Prop Group Inc $315,900
1090 Paddock Park Gallatin 37066 5/23 Aldridge Carolyn C; Aldridge Raymond A Jr Southeastern Bldg Corp $315,284
143 Hackney Gallatin 37066 5/22 Kacar Milan S NVR Inc $312,610
108 Hackney Gallatin 37066 5/2 Smith Julie A; Smith Ronald J NVR Inc $308,176
705 Fern Hollow Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/19 Boe Ross James; Boe Star Rae Clayton Prop Group Inc $304,959
Tulip Poplar Gallatin 37066 5/24 Sand Creek Partners LLC IBP 2 LLC $300,000
388 Cornelius Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/25 Duerksen Family Trust Meritage Homes of TN Inc $300,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
145 Pleasant Grove Mt Juliet 37122 5/16 Pinnacle Old Pleasant Road LLC Moore Sam $2,949,591
225 BETHLEHEM Lebanon 37087 5/3 Horizon Dev LLC Wauford Associates Inc $2,327,010
709 Castle Heights Lebanon 37087 5/23 709 Re LLC Rx Med Bldg Part; Schwerdt Christopher M Partner; Stephens Charles E Partner $1,500,000
533 Wildcat Lebanon 37090 5/25 Generation Changers Church Rock of Nashville $1,475,000
Bell Isle Prop Lebanon 37087 5/23 Teague Alex; Teague Dianne Tomlinson Carolyn; Tomlinson Tim $799,900
3729 Highway 109 Lebanon 37087 5/22 Jniemann Holdings LLC Battery Acq & Dev Inc; Dist Op Inc $675,000
105 Tyne O Hickory 37138 5/12 Minor Prop LLC Lammert Gregory Joseph $560,000
0 Fall Creek Lebanon 37090 5/1 Kline Joshua Todd Alsup Debra; Alsup Lance Wayne; Alsup Steven; Alsup Wayne; Buckner Angela; Buckner Chris $258,000
Tater Peeler Lebanon 37090 5/2 Elwell Steve K; Elwell Wanda C Smith Gail S; Smith Gilbert Wayne $240,000
3890 Big Springs Lebanon 37090 5/2 Cargill J A Bynum Joanne; Bynum Michael $190,000
3210 Highway 109 Lebanon 37090 5/31 Bryant Frank A Sells Betty Ann 2014 Joint Revocable Trust; Sells Ray Leon 2014 Joint Revocable Trust $165,000
0 Fall Creek Lebanon 37090 5/17 Borek Brooke M; Borek Joshua M Alsup Debra; Alsup Lance Wayne; Alsup Steven; Alsup Wayne; Buckner Angela; Buckner Chris $160,000
6354 HARTSVILLE Lebanon 37087 5/2 Thomas Dora P; Thomas George L III Thomas George L III; Thomas Margaret Rebecca $151,980
Oak Grove Lebanon 37090 5/31 Brown Eric; Brown Kaci Thomas George III; Thomas Margaret Rebecca $136,906
Oak Grove Lebanon 37090 5/31 Jones Christen; Jones Christopher Thomas George III; Thomas Margaret Rebecca $133,627
Oak Grove Lebanon 37090 5/31 Fagan James Allen; Fagan Susan Bane Thomas George III; Thomas Margaret Rebecca $133,035
Oak Grove Lebanon 37090 5/31 Thompson Brad; Thompson Carrie Thomas George III; Thomas Margaret Rebecca $131,687
Stewarts Ferry Lebanon 37087 5/18 Turner Jessica Alvarado Amy M; Alvarado Roberto R $121,000
17255 Cainsville Lascassas 37085 5/17 Stansberry John; Stansberry Rhonda Jordan Sandra F $113,900
Burford Lebanon 37087 5/30 Edwards Alan Matthew Houston Dorothy Harris $102,500
115 Cumberland Lebanon 37087 5/2 Broad Street Holdings II LLC Bachour Jalal $100,000
Mays Chapel Mt Juliet 37122 5/23 Savley Hillary; Savley Joshua Savley James; Savley Jean $100,000

