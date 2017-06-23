Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for May 2017

VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, May 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 730 Freeland Station Nashville 37228 5/25 Metro Fairways Business Park LLC Metro Fairway Partners LP $20,200,000 212, 214 Glenrose, 2140 Dayton Nashville 37210 5/26 Glenrose Avenue Investors LLC Dayton Prop One LLC $13,500,000 191 Polk Nashville 37210 5/23 SH/Polk Ave Assoc LLC Nashboro/Polk Avenue LLC $12,400,000 5520 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/26 Realty Income Prop 19 LLC South Plaza Center Owner LLC $11,478,000 123 2nd Nashville 37201 5/10 NNN Vineyard Springs Apts 30 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 31 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 32 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 33 LLC; CFF Joes Crab Shack LLC; TJS Joes Crab Shack LLC Gregcoh LLC $7,150,000 2491 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/8 Richland South LLC Kmart Corp $5,400,000 203 23rd Nashville 37203 5/1 Cap Holdings LLC Family And Childrens Service $4,116,450 631 Hill Brentwood 37027 5/26 Turnberry Homes LLC Cornelius Charles G; James T Granbery Jr Family Trust; West Susan C; Cornelius Llewellyna; Llewellyna Cornelius Living Trust; Granbery James T Jr Estate $3,100,000 1405 Centennial Nashville 37209 5/30 Mountcastle Family LLC Turner Montgomery G Sr $2,907,897 555 Expressway Park Nashville 37210 5/15 555 Expressway Drive LLC; Rl Expressway LLC; CJ Expressway LLC CP Alabama LLC $2,900,000 1012 Main Nashville 37206 5/10 Sunny Meadows LP Elkins Stephen D $2,675,000 1326, 1330, 1400 Dickerson, 136, 138, 140 Elmhurst Nashville 37207 5/1 Bristol Dickerson Pike Partners LLC; Daniel Charles F; Meneguzzi Ashlyn Pierce; Yeager Samuel C Douglas Michael E $2,567,500 801 Church Nashville 37203 5/3 Hollyvale Church Holdings LLC Yellow Jacket Parking LLC $2,500,000 312 Battle, 13331 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 5/25 Lighthouse Ministries of Antioch TN Inc Perfecting Faith Ministires Intl Inc; Perfecting Faith Ministries Inc $2,400,000 423 Union Nashville 37219 5/19 TYG 423 Union LLC Goddard Hancock LLC $1,900,000 907 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/5 TTF Inv LLC Tritrust Partners LLC $1,800,000 809, 811, 813 Main Nashville 37206 5/11 Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC 813M LLC $1,800,000 1000, 1002, 1006, 1008, 1010, 1012, 1014, 1018 Scovel Nashville 37208 5/15 Cottage Partners LLC Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church Inc $1,500,000 907, 917, 921 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/2 TTF Inv LLC Gallatin Food Valu Inc $1,500,000 3201 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 5/30 Wamble James D; Wamble Alisa S Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,431,446 4401 Harding Nashville 37205 5/24 Cooke Charles E Suntrust Bank Trustee; Kempkau Charles W Estate $1,350,000 0 River Road Nashville 37209 5/18 Commodore Yacht Club William Clark Dugger Trust; Dugger John Leland; Dugger Bradley Smith; Dugger Nan B Estate $1,130,000 111 Oak Valley Nashville 37207 5/3 Fuqua James Gil Jr Crg LLC $1,111,000 1601 57th Nashville 37209 5/19 Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC 57Th Avenue North LLC $1,100,000 1717 61st Nashville 37209 5/9 Triton Terminaling LLC Motiva Enterprises LLC $1,058,600 300 4th Nashville 37201 5/4 Blue Parrot LLC Spartex LLC $1,000,000 3989 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/18 Option Rentals Inc Elysian Fields Shops II LLC $900,000 99 Hermitage Nashville 37210 5/25 99 Hermitage LLC Davidson County Sheriffs Office; Whiteaker Raymond Jr $800,000 883 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 5/8 883 EHP LLC Waynick Prop LLC $800,000 4170 Central Hermitage 37076 5/16 Winton Bettie J Trustee Munoz Holdings LLC $750,000 3694 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 5/19 Shreibman Amnon Friends Realty LLC $740,138 630 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/11 Capital Dev Partners LLC Emeco Prop LLC $700,000 677 Vernon Nashville 37209 5/1 677 Vernon Avenue LLC Prewett Holdings LLC; William Bruce Prewett Irrevocable Living Trust; Anita Suzanne Prewett Revocable Living Trust; Anita Suzanne Prewett Irrevocable Living Trust $700,000 212, 214 Glenrose, 2140 Dayton Nashville 37210 5/26 Foster Logistics Center LLC Dayton Prop One LLC $625,000 301 Cedarmont Nashville 37211 5/4 Park Ill Hwan; Na Keum Sook Dry Clean Super Center of Middle TN LLC $620,000 517 Dr DB Todd Jr Nashville 37203 5/16 Williams Jannie Carter; Perry Joseph L; Carter Lisa Morrison Albert B; Morrison Dorothy L $605,000 267 B Riverdide Dr Nashville 37206 5/30 Renk Zachary; Roy Lissa Lynn WB Capital LLC $540,000 3950 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/15 Kemp Jon P Skyline Commercial Prop Gp $500,000 2107 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/18 Khalil Magdy; Gayed Adel Ibrahem Adel E $460,000 804 Lena Nashville 37208 5/11 Khazanov Jennifer; Khazanov Max E3 Const Services LLC $450,000 1934 Old Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/1 M E Prop LLC Whitson Mitchell $450,000 2305 Cruzen Nashville 37211 5/18 Cruzen Street Partners Hobson Family Trust $450,000 2717 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 5/17 Good Shepherd Pharmacy LLC Gershom Medical Prop LLC $440,000 1524 Hayden Dr Nashville 37206 5/8 Plyler Christen Hailey Gogala LLC $432,000 2201 Murphy Nashville 37203 5/15 Mob 65 of TN LLC Oakley Jennifer L $430,000 1103 Sunnymeade Nashville 37216 5/15 Booth Caroline M; Booth James R Jr Sunnymeade LLC $415,000 403 Trinity Nashville 37207 5/1 Khamis Mohab Curry Peter H; Curry Patricia P $400,000 2817 Clarksville Nashville 37208 5/10 2817 Holdings LLC David F Sherrill And Faye S Sherrill Revocable Living Trust $400,000 111 Old Hickory Madison 37115 5/22 Jarvis Rebecca E; Jarvis Rodney S Belcher John N; Belcher Sharon K $375,000 612, 614, 616, 618 Nashville 37217 5/2 Ramsey Matthew; Ramsey Jennifer Seg Inv LP; G E P LP; David W Gaw Family LP $350,000 2001 Belmont Nashville 37212 5/3 Macs Convenience Stores LLC Circle K Stores Inc $332,107 216, 218, 220, 222, 224, 228, 228, 232 Glenrose Nashville 37210 5/26 Glenrose Business Center LLC Dayton Prop One LLC $326,500 1211 Buchanan Nashville 37208 5/5 Yafai Hafiz Bestway Janitorial Services Inc $325,000 1 Hobson Antioch 37013 5/25 Shreibman Amnon Knight Janie Ellis; Yates Terry W; Holland Penny Ellis Payne Bradshaw; Yates James N; Sylvia Carolyn Daingerfield Trust; Knight Jamie Ellis $321,250 1413 Stratton Nashville 37206 5/9 Callis George H Jr; Callis Jean J Chance Matthew R; Lee Jeffrey A $318,000 1229 4th Nashville 37208 5/10 Stone Benjamin Balanzat Gil B $310,000 1237 4th Nashville 37208 5/18 Lindley Daniel Hoppe Derek Allen $310,000 1103 Straightway Nashville 37206 5/17 Sutherland Devon J; Burks Michele J; Holmes Craig Cumberland Division Ser-Nmra $300,000 5630 Clarksville Joelton 37080 5/2 Dessout Julien James Brenda Leann $300,000 106, 120 East Gdlttsville 37072 5/15 Mechta LLC Dunn John; Dunn Shannon $300,000 1244 Riverbirch Hermitage 37076 5/16 Boggs Curtis; Boggs Jamie Key Chris; Key Michelle $300,000 313 Oceola Nashville 37209 5/5 Bradley Timothy L Bell Michael E $275,000 7982 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 5/19 PGR Dev TN LLC Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC $265,000 7982 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 5/19 PGR Dev TN LLC Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC $250,000 2307 Winford Nashville 37211 5/17 Felts Kyle; Felts Larry Wynn Holdings LLC $250,000 626 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/11 Capital Dev Partners LLC Ellis Truitt C; Ellis Carrie C $245,000 404 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/12 Farhangi Arta; Farhangi Milad Morvant Benton W $235,000 2 Hobson Antioch 37013 5/25 Shreibman Amnon George C Barnes And Joyce G Barnes Revocable Living Trust $217,000 552 Stevenson Nashville 37209 5/15 Morgan Randall C; Morgan Christy B Richardson Irene $192,000 5722 Hickory Nashville 37211 5/15 Madison Mark; Madison Andrea Barnes Maria C $159,000 3415 West End Nashville 37203 5/12 McCombs Paul; McCombs Carla Metropolitan Office For Dev LLC $145,000 0 Brick Church Gdlttsville 37072 5/23 Root James L; Root Judy Chrisman Glenda Lee; Treadway Gina Lee; Treadway Jonathan Allen; Wilson Lauren E; OSI Holdings LLC; Treadway Tracey $141,660 511 Hidden Hill Hermitage 37076 5/25 Scillion Chrysten Noel Tzunami Holdings LLC $140,000 803 Hamblen Madison 37115 5/17 Dejesus Policarpo; Dejesus Virginia Castro-Maderal Luz $124,500 1300 Vashti Nashville 37207 5/3 TLC Prop Cagle Mai $104,000 704 Churchill Madison 37115 5/8 Webb James R; Webb Cynthia W Mircea Emil A; Mircea Valentina $104,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1731 Mallory Brentwood 37027 5/30 NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 30 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 31 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 32 LLC; NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 33 LLC Chimney Rock Company $4,115,000 100 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 5/8 Kirkland Edwin G; Kirkland Marie B Chun Alex M; Chun Myung; Chun Sang K $2,250,000 4545 Columbia Thompsons St 37179 5/31 Datcat 7 Inv LLC C&L Dev LLC $2,100,000 4330 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 5/1 Bentontown Preservation Part Diehl Inv LLC; Diehl Prop LP $1,700,000 218 Margin Franklin 37064 5/19 Richland South LLC McCullar Family Limited Part; McCullar Land Company LLC $1,550,000 246 2nd Franklin 37064 5/19 Richland South LLC McCullar Family Limited Part; McCullar Land Company LLC $1,550,000 6511, 6545 Bridle Way College Gr 37046 5/15 Noe Carly A; Noe James L III Schols Mark E $1,450,000 3020 Stansberry Brentwood 37027 5/3 Camden Commons Place Vineyard Productions Inc $1,236,000 1646 Westgate Brentwood 37027 5/10 Cspark Incorporated Poss Stephen D $1,200,000 1114 Harpeth Industrial Franklin 37064 5/5 Franklin 240 LLC Mjj Part LP $950,000 0 Big East Fork Franklin 37064 5/22 Bartel Genell Anderson Hickman Lillian Toline; Miller Gail Toline; Toline Eric M; Toline Pamela Leslie; Toline Prop LP $821,500 2208 Osburn Arrington 37014 5/10 Silvernagel Mary Beth; Silvernagel Sean Hill Mary Ruth; Mangel Lula O; Osburn Prop LLC; Osburn Samuel Davis; Underwood Susan $760,000 0 Rural Plains Franklin 37069 5/18 Battleground Prop G P; Byrd John P; D&B Real Estate LLC; Mann Steve D Berry Tyler IV And Avalyn Berry Swain Rural Plains Part; Berry Tyler IV Rural Plains Part; BNB WCO Inv LLC; Rural Plains Part; Swain Avalyn Berry Family Part $750,000 7136 New Hope Fairview 37062 5/30 McKee David B; McKee Stephanie S Rice Cathy P; Rice Randolph W $664,500 5020 McKee Padilla College Gr 37046 5/31 Rogers Community Prop Trust Harris Mary; Haynes Karen; Jorjorian Tracey; Padilla Lori; Padilla Tracey; Padilla Wesley; Van Horne Kathy $607,245 5610 Parker Branch Franklin 37064 5/4 Burbridge Michael Joseph Dubois Chris; Dubois Shanna $494,000 7231 Haley Industrial Nolensville 37135 5/24 BFG Part Dimick Charles D $438,750 3981 Casparis Columbia 38401 5/30 Kelley Cory; Kelley Katherine Jedco Prop LLC $375,000 0 Arno Franklin 37064 5/4 Jenkins Kirby Gary Lipscomb University $375,000 128 Holiday Franklin 37067 5/2 Taber Denise; Taber Gary Seals Brady; Seals Real Estate LLC $369,000 Bethesda Thompsons St 37179 5/16 Williams Jessica Giles Katie M; Giles William Milton Jr $355,750 3974 Burwood Place Private Thompsons St 37179 5/1 Weibel Family Trust Dendy Ronald W; Stewart R Scott Jr $318,000 6550 Bethesda College Gr 37046 5/16 Jones Alexander W; Jones Amber R Higdon D Felicia; Higdon Danny $300,500 237 2nd Franklin 37064 5/22 Dickson Andrew James; Dickson Caren Joy Clay JL Senior Citizen Center of Williamson County $300,000 1829 Sugar Ridge Spring Hill 37174 5/12 Swords Jeffrey Todd; Swords Leigh Ann Reid Bakken Aaron; Bakken Tara $220,000 8816 Horton College Gr 37046 5/8 Haggard Calvin D Walker Tony F Jr $198,000 5955 Lick Creek Franklin 37064 5/24 Sanchez Amos D; Sanchez Betsy L Philpott Karen R; Philpott Laran R $150,000 0 Cox Fairview 37062 5/18 A1 Home Builders Inc Bowen Donna D; Green Sheila Lynn; Sullivan Benny L; Taylor Travis Lee $135,000 2 Liberty Fairview 37062 5/2 White Corey K; White Dayna L Fairview Prop LLC $115,000 4986 Ash Hill Spring Hill 37174 5/1 Blue Donna; Blue John Dewey Kenneth W; Dewey Oneida L $110,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 3920 Puckett Creek M'boro 37128 5/25 CR Murfreesboro LLC Bell Murfreesboro LLC $47,300,000 2135 Church M'boro 37130 5/17 New Vision Hospitality Group LLC Hospitality Services of Middle TN Inc $4,700,000 Sam Ridley La Vergne 37086 5/30 Togrye Anthony Verandas at Sam Ridley Comm LLC $2,667,000 116 John R Rice M'boro 37129 5/9 Our Way Dev Co Mountain Star Prop LLC $2,375,000 1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Smyrna 37167 5/12 Trinity Inv LLC DD Smyrna LLC $1,675,000 Asbury M'boro 37129 5/11 Kingsbury LLC King Anthony E; King Darryl; King Edward; King Edward L; King James; King James G; King Ronald; King Ronald Stacey; Malone Desinda King $1,600,000 1300 Heil Quaker La Vergne 37086 5/8 Gaytan Legacy Prop LLC Haynes Manuals Inc $1,500,000 1405, 3017 Medical Center M'boro 37129 5/2 Swanson Dev LP Bailey John Lawson; Detwiler Peggy Bailey Estate; Herrod Barbara Bailey $1,484,000 Florence M'boro 37129 5/8 Fortress Builders Inc Waldron Roy L; Waldron Roy L Family Limited Part $1,447,488 1359, 1349, 1339, 1329 Benley M'boro 37130 5/1 Spring Inv LLC Thomson Michael D $1,184,000 2568 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 5/18 Michaels Homes LLC Sanders Patricia P $750,000 310 Main M'boro 37130 5/22 East David Brock Mrw Holdings LLC $550,000 527 Maple M'boro 37130 5/15 Hopkins Kimberly S; Hopkins Roger R Highers James C; Jones John C III $537,500 130 Church M'boro 37130 5/12 Churct St LLC Swanson Dev LP; Swanson Prop Inc $524,000 14344 Halls Hill Milton 37118 5/25 Cutright Ryan Harrell Brooke; Harrell Corey $519,000 1407 Medical Center M'boro 37129 5/19 Swanson Dev LP Bowman J Mitchell Jr; Bowman Robin $500,000 302 Northfield M'boro 37129 5/4 Gastrip LLC Circle K Stores Inc; Pantry Inc The $473,000 8779 Vaught Readyville 37149 5/11 Wilson Terry Ace Irrevocable Trust McArthur John A Sr; McArthur Norma; McArthur Norma; McArthur Norma D $472,500 243, 259 Main Eagleville 37060 5/10 259 N Main LLC Lynch Carolyn; Lynch Cecil $385,000 196 Jefferson La Vergne 37086 5/18 Fitzke Karen R TRH Prop Mgmt LLC $350,000 627 McElroy Readyville 37149 5/1 Stagg John D; Stagg Katherine M Rollins Mitchell; Rollins Sara $349,000 1825, 1827 Memorial M'boro 37129 5/15 IVey Christine A; IVey Michael D Reeves W Shane $270,000 628 Crescent M'boro 37128 5/2 Gross Donald Ray; McChristian Gwendolyn R Lee Arch; Lee Crystal $255,000 Gambill Smyrna 37167 5/11 Sharilla LLC Gambill Harold $250,000 Morgan Rockvale 37153 5/9 Stephens Christy D; Stephens William J Rowland Jason Daniel 2011 Trust; Rowland William E Jr 2011 Trust; Rowland William Eugene Jr 2011 Trust $250,000 1707 John Windrow Eagleville 37060 5/17 Schmidt Jennifer L; Schmidt Phillip J Flaugher John T III; Flaugher Morgan $240,000 104 Manor Smyrna 37167 5/8 Baugh Mary Ann; Hancock Daphne Townley Beverly; Townley Steve $226,000 Morgan Rockvale 37153 5/12 Emamalie Brandon S; Emamalie Brian Rowland Jason Daniel 2011 Trust; Rowland William E Tr; Rowland William Eugene Jr 2011 Trust $224,590 Southridge M'boro 37133 5/10 Chambers Danay Nicole; Chambers Robert B Horizon IV LP; Molitor Chad G; Molitor Family Part LP; Molitor Shelly R $219,000 2919 Holly Grove Lascassas 37085 5/1 Akmal Muhammad Hamer Judy $218,400 4317 Sulphur Springs M'boro 37129 5/1 Seagroves Carl; Seagroves Jessie Reed John William $215,000 3006 Midland Fosterville Bell Buckle 37020 5/16 Bowker Anna L; Bowker Hunter L Black Lindsay N; Black Steven Andrew $210,000 Holly Grove Lascassas 37085 5/11 Bartlett Matthew J; Castillo Josue I Webb Barbara A; Webb L Michael; Webb Leland A; Webb Sallie F $200,000 919 Maple M'boro 37130 5/11 King Connie; King David L Wilson Virginia L $175,000 Burnt Knob M'boro 37128 5/30 Church Elizabeth Orthodox Bowen Lytle W Trust The; Bowen Lytle W Jr $160,000 105 4Th M'boro 37130 5/10 Bates Denise Piper Sonya; Piper Wirt $148,000 6763 Wayside Christiana 37037 5/25 Bellew Brady William; Bellew Julie Ann Gilbert Sarah A; Wolterman Sarah A $135,000 1564 Ghee M'boro 37127 5/1 Brown Gregory Wayne Crowley Cathy L; Crowley Timothy G Sr $130,000 1829 Memorial M'boro 37129 5/30 Houston Josh Reeves W Shane $130,000 Cedar Grove M'boro 37127 5/16 Comer Patricia L; Keys Thomas Edward Jr Jones Dennis James $120,000 1606 Lovvorn Christiana 37037 5/30 Beasley Michael S; Fears Ashley E Inrasavongsa Dao; Inrasavongsa Veexayphone $110,000 792 Claude Jones M'boro 37129 5/17 Johnson Brent; Johnson Whitney Alsup Johnson Betty J; Johnson Michael R $110,000 4682 Jefferson, 5496 Lascassas Lascassas 37085 5/23 McBroom William M Rakes Gerald Marvin $105,000 Halls Hill M'boro 37130 5/11 Phillips Jaduanda S; Phillips William I Johnson Amanda Jane; Johnson David Michael $100,300 Lascassas Pke Milton 37118 5/23 Harrell Brooke; Harrell Corey Smith Catherine; Smith James Phillip $100,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 317, 319 Allen Gdlttsville 37072 5/19 Allen Farms Inv LLC DVR LLC $2,055,000 Niagra Gallatin 37066 5/24 Sand Creek Partners LLC Home Depot USA Inc $1,500,000 1175 Mud Hollow Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/1 Smart Daniel J; Smart Tosha L Beavers Velma L Estate $1,316,000 317 Allen Gallatin 37066 5/19 DVR LLC Swearingen Rodney W $950,000 1059 Woods Ferry Gallatin 37066 5/3 JKW Ventures LLC Emamalie Salem $800,000 129 Bell Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/3 Ennis Family Revocable Living Trust BH Partners $700,000 31E Highway Wstmrlnd 37186 5/10 Holleman Henry; Holleman Morris Creasy James Harold Jr $600,000 937 Vinings Gallatin 37066 5/25 Roe Lisa A; Roe Scott Drees Premier Homes Inc $553,700 383 Broadway Gallatin 37066 5/5 Laxmi Mata Inc H&S Prop $550,000 113 Bingham Gallatin 37066 5/25 Crawford Angela T; Crawford Monty Creekside Homes LLC $534,045 1261 Sandy Valley Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/3 Campbell Malissa A; Campbell Stephen L Fleming Homes LLC $517,777 104 Higginson Gallatin 37066 5/4 Nguyen Andy; Nguyen Thu Creekside Homes LLC $502,244 Allen Gdlttsville 37072 5/19 DVR LLC Nards Trust $500,000 1059 Luxborough Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/25 Logan Alina; Logan Christopher J Krueckeberg LLC $494,900 117 Revere Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/30 Vatandoost Cyrus I; Vatandoost Marie Daniela Gaines Home Bldg Corp $479,950 1055 Luxborough Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/5 Gregory Elena; Gregory Jeffrey Krueckeberg LLC $475,000 166 Butler Bridge Portland 37148 5/3 Simply Storage Hendersonville LLC Main One LLC $473,000 1, 2, 4, 10, 13, 14, 16, 31, 34, 39, 40, 48, 51 Ben Albert Wh House 37088 5/22 Clayton Prop Group Inc Cook Brian; Craig Jason $468,000 110 Ashington Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/3 Illig Amy Anna; Illig Joshua Caleb Weekley Homes LLC $460,544 1012 Crutcher Station Gallatin 37066 5/5 Moquin Laurie J; Moquin Richard A NVR Inc $424,510 721 Burgess Gdlttsville 37072 5/3 Witherington Evan Michael; Witherington Misty Mitchell Meritage Homes of TN Inc $421,000 1041 Vinings Gallatin 37066 5/25 Herr Kristin; Herr Martin Fletcher Edward $415,000 242 Carellton Gallatin 37066 5/4 Haynes Candice Lennar Homes of TN LLC $410,102 620 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/30 Mitchell Lacey A; Napier Kevin D Clayton Prop Group Inc $407,467 1018 Laffite Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/26 Shults Michelle R Clayton Prop Group Inc $404,864 1025 Crutcher Station Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/8 McCleary Kimberly K; McCleary Patrick R NVR Inc $402,080 319 Allen Gdlttsville 37072 5/19 DVR LLC Wilkinson Charles; Wilkinson Susan Garrett $392,000 601 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/12 Dean Samuel P; Ford Tiffany M Clayton Prop Group Inc $390,872 1571 Hunt Club Gallatin 37066 5/19 Behm Carol; Behm Udo Dwyer James A; Dwyer Karen $390,000 124 Vaughan Gallatin 37066 5/12 Cherry Dennis P Southeastern Bldg Corp $385,900 621 Goodman Gallatin 37066 5/1 Vien Brenda R; Vien Minh H NVR Inc $379,990 221 Buckleigh Gallatin 37066 5/1 Crain Deborah D; Crain Michael G Creekside Homes LLC $379,900 835 Cherry Grove Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/5 Flood Charles H; Flood Linda J Clayton Prop Group Inc $376,841 202 Calumet Gallatin 37066 5/3 Roosz G Allan; Roosz Kathleen A Clayton Prop Group Inc $376,318 108 Lombardi Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/2 Tatum Jennifer M; Tatum Michael Chase Drees Premier Homes Inc $375,328 839 Cherry Grove Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/5 Faulkner Catherine E; Faulkner James J Clayton Prop Group Inc $374,719 159 Compton Gallatin 37066 5/1 Baird Jeanne R; Walrond Michelle L; Walrond R Wayne Southeastern Bldg Corp $373,594 131 Burntash Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/2 Marinescu Erica S; Marinescu Marius Southeastern Bldg Corp $369,565 1043 Laffite Gallatin 37066 5/3 Odom Douglas E; Odom Mette J Clayton Prop Group Inc $364,204 320 Tanglewood Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/30 Ellis David J Jr; Sutton Camille Jordan Drees Premier Homes Inc $361,830 133 Houghland Gallatin 37066 5/23 Beard Coleman A; Beard Tanya R Southeastern Bldg Corp $360,900 110 Lombardi Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/2 Bechler Alan; Bechler Laurie Drees Premier Homes Inc $357,460 156 Grindstone Gallatin 37066 5/1 Hughey Samantha J Clayton Prop Group Inc $345,258 133 Walton Ferry Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/8 Patel Ashok Beavers Velma Louise Estate; Gregory Tonya Beavers Exec $340,000 356 Cornelius Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/1 Crague James Edward; Crague Julie G Meritage Homes of TN Inc $333,000 135 Burntash Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/23 Potter Chris; Potter Christina Southeastern Bldg Corp $332,798 392 Blackthorn Gallatin 37066 5/10 Harris Ronald A Jr Lennar Homes of TN LLC $326,329 1031 Caballo Gallatin 37066 5/4 Hill James M; Hill Laura Clarion Homes LLC $325,185 1211 Dry Fork Creek Bethpage 37022 5/2 Courtney Christine; Courtney Danyl R Dickinson Lee Randolph $325,000 164 Day Star Gallatin 37066 5/4 Cochran Ronald L; Cochran Shirley A Clayton Prop Group Inc $315,900 1090 Paddock Park Gallatin 37066 5/23 Aldridge Carolyn C; Aldridge Raymond A Jr Southeastern Bldg Corp $315,284 143 Hackney Gallatin 37066 5/22 Kacar Milan S NVR Inc $312,610 108 Hackney Gallatin 37066 5/2 Smith Julie A; Smith Ronald J NVR Inc $308,176 705 Fern Hollow Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/19 Boe Ross James; Boe Star Rae Clayton Prop Group Inc $304,959 Tulip Poplar Gallatin 37066 5/24 Sand Creek Partners LLC IBP 2 LLC $300,000 388 Cornelius Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/25 Duerksen Family Trust Meritage Homes of TN Inc $300,000

Wilson County