Nashville attorneys honored by TBA

VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Bridgesmith

Nashville attorneys Steve Cobb and Larry Bridgesmith were both presented President’s Awards at the Tennessee Bar Association annual convention.

Bridgesmith was honored for his work on the TBA’s Special Committee on the Evolving Legal Market, a group which is investigating the ways technology is changing the legal profession. Cobb was honored for his work as the TBA’s legislative counsel.

Cobb is former member of the Tennessee House of Representatives and has been involved with the Legislature for 45 years. His legal practice focuses on family law and immigration.

He is a Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Association and a former president of the Nashville Bar Association. He taught at the University of Caen law faculty in France as a Fulbright Junior Lecturer.

Bridgesmith is the co-founder and CEO of LegalAlignment LLC and a practicing lawyer in Nashville. He has practiced in the fields of labor, employment and dispute resolution for more than 30 years and served in management roles for boutique and mid-sized law firms throughout his career.

He founded Lipscomb University’s Institute for Conflict Management and served as its inaugural executive director, and also is an adjunct professor in legal project management, conflict management and mediation at Vanderbilt University School of Law, Belmont University Massey Graduate School of Business, the Nashville School of Law and the Albany Medical School Alden March Institute for Biomedical Ethics. He coordinates the Program on Law and Innovation at Vanderbilt School of Law.

Also,

Pannu

Nashville lawyer Jason Pannu was installed as president-elect of the TBA. After serving a year as president-elect, Pannu will lead the association as president beginning in 2018.

Pannu is a shareholder in the Nashville office of Lewis Thomason, where he practices primarily in the areas of business and commercial litigation with an emphasis on the construction industry.

He also practices in the areas of professional liability and employment law disputes. Pannu, who received his law degree in 2002 from the University of Alberta, previously practiced as a barrister and solicitor in Toronto, Ontario.

At the TBA, Pannu has served as secretary and on the Board of Governors of the TBA from 2008 through 2015. He is a Fellow of the TBA’s Young Lawyers Division and was a graduate of the 2011 Leadership Law Class. Pannu is a member of the TBA’s Special Committee on Law Practice by Foreign Lawyers.

As vice president, he holds a seat on the TBA Board of Governors and its Executive Committee. He is also active in the Nashville hockey community having served as counsel for various local youth hockey organizations and coached high school hockey.

Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison hires Smith

Smith

Attorney Hannah J. Smith has joined Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison as an associate. She will work in the trusts, estates and tax groups.

Smith was previously an associate at Holton & Mayberry, PC, where she counseled clients on a broad range of tax, business, and wealth planning matters. A 2010 graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School, she earned her LL.M. in taxation at the University of Florida Levin College Of Law. She is a member of the Nashville Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, and American Bar Association. She has been a member of the Estate Planning Council of Middle Tennessee since 2011.

Bass, Berry & Sims welcomes 4 attorneys

Casey

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC has added four new attorneys in the Nashville office.

Evans

Gordon

Tipton

Meg S. Casey, senior litigator, advises clients on complex business matters, including those involving breach of contract and managed care disputes. Casey earned her law degree from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law (2011) and her undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky (2004).

Jeanne Marie Evans, associate, provides health care regulatory counsel as it relates to compliance, operational and transactional matters. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Evans was an associate at Kutak Rock LLP in Missouri. She earned her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law (2015) and her undergraduate degree from Loyola University (2012).

Meri B. Gordon, senior litigator, represents clients in connection with various health care disputes, focusing on managed care litigation and healthcare fraud and abuse matters. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Gordon practiced in the New York office of Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett, LLP. Gordon earned her law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law (2004) and her undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University (2001).

Travis Tipton, hired as an associate, counsels clients on corporate and securities issues including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and securities regulations matters and filings. Tipton earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2016 and earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University in 2012.

LGM Pharma hires Sr. VP of business development

Beagle

LGM Pharma, an innovation-driven active pharmaceutical ingredient company headquartered in Nashville, has hired Steve Beagle as the senior vice president of business development.

Beagle will be heading up all marketing and sales activities for the company and will be working out of LGM’s new business development offices.

Immediately prior to joining LGM, Beagle served as North America director of MSN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to MSN, he was North America territory director for Dr. Reddy’s CPS custom chemistry business.

ReviveHealth continues growth with staff adds

Schoonover

ReviveHealth, a Weber Shandwick company and full-service agency devoted to health care, 18 new professionals to its Nashville headquarters.

Josh Schoonover joins the agency as vice president of content strategy. Responsible for strategic planning and content development, Schoonover works alongside client partners to increase brand awareness, visibility and drive audience engagement across channels. He oversees all content for the firm’s specializations, including health systems, health services, and health technology.

Schoonover comes to ReviveHealth from ECG Management Consultants, where he developed long-term strategies and drove several successful integrated campaigns across owned, earned, and paid media platforms.

The creative team welcomes Senior Designer/Art Director David Lockwood, who is responsible for creative direction across accounts.

Matt Maggiacomo also joins ReviveHealth as designer, and is responsible for creative execution across digital platforms.

Laura Samper joins as senior digital manager of owned platforms and is responsible for the development and execution of digital work on client-owned channels. Lauren Gaddy also joins as marketing manager, and is responsible for leading ReviveHealth’s corporate marketing efforts.

Samantha Smoak joins as account executive, responsible for planning and executing public relations campaigns.

Rachael Crocker and Peggy Parks have been hired as directors of client relations, serving as strategic advisors on key client projects, responsible for cultivating client relationships and achieving business goals.

Turney

Steve Turney joins the firm as director of business development. Turney works to generate new business leads, manage the new business vetting process, and lead proposal development in order to maximize value for the firm’s client partners.

Laura Rice serves as business development coordinator, and Sarah Henricks joins as designer for new business. Laura Clark also joins the firm as business strategy analyst

The firm also has expanded its project management team and operations staff team with several new members. Ryan Sarver joins as senior project manager and Courtney Bohacz, Gina Milliken and Erin Stratton serve as project managers.

Allie Grady joins as talent coordinator, and Brittany Clark joins as executive assistant.

Airport Authority gets new board member

Smith

Christina Smith has been appointed to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.

Smith, who is first vice president and senior financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Nashville, was nominated to the board by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and confirmed by Metro Council at the June 5 Council Meeting. She fills the board seat previously held by Nicole Maynard.

Smith joins the MNAA Board of Commissioners as the industry/commerce/finance representative. A longtime civic leader, Smith has been a member of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Metro Nashville Public School Education Committee, and served on the board of the Adventure Science Center. She most recently served as Chair of the Metro Parks and Recreation Board and is a founder of the Nashville Parks Foundation.

Leadership Franklin announces 2017-18 class

The following are the members of the 22nd Leadership Franklin class:

Mike Alexander, Signs First – Franklin

Torrey Barnhill, Friends of Franklin Parks

Allena Bell, The Refuge Center for Counseling

Valencia Breckenridge, GraceWorks Ministries

Joni Cole, Gray’s on Main

Amy Dreiling, Attorney Law Magazine

Nena Graham, Williamson County Government

Chris Henson, Columbia State Community College

Mark Hilty, City of Franklin

Ricki Keckley, GoodWorks Unlimited, LLC

Pam Lewis, PLA Media

Zannie Martin, Williamson County Juvenile Court

Elizabeth McLaurin, The Land Trust for Tennessee

Sarah Meyerrose, Franklin Financial Network/Franklin Synergy Bank

Kevin Riggs, Franklin Community Church

Cyril Stewart, Cyril Stewart, LLC

Kristine Tallent, City of Franklin

JP Taylor, Franklin Police Department

John Wingo, Stites & Harbison

George Zubulake, Promotions, by George

Leadership Franklin is a non-profit organization to develop leadership and community engagement and further a vision for Franklin and Williamson County. For more information about the organization, visit www.leadershipfranklin.org.