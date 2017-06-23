VOL. 41 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 23, 2017

Highballs, Hops and Hydrangeas. Cheekwood’s annual garden party to help support the daily operations has a new feature this year, a DJ performance at the new Beer Garden. The event will feature local fare from Nashville Originals restaurants, with food from Copper Kettle, Yellow Porch, Wild Iris, Fleet Street Pub and Watermark, among others. Pizza Perfect will provide late-night food service. Special offer for ride sharing with Lyft. Tickets: $40 at the door. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar/highballs-hops-hydrangeas

THROUGH SUNDAY

UTOPiA 2017 Book Lovers Convention

Conference connects writers to people and opportunities that impact their lives and careers. Speakers include:

• Amy Harmon, NY Times bestselling author

• Isaac Marion, NY Times bestselling author of Warm Bodies

• Abbi Glines, #1 NY Times bestselling author of romance and YA books

• Vilma Gonzalez of Vilma’s Book Blog, Austin Book Fest & USA Today columnist

• Jasinda Wilder, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and International Bestselling romance author

• Daniel Errico, NY Times bestselling children’s book author and creator of original animations on Hulu

Fee: $15-$500. Nashville Airport Marriott, 600 Marriott Drive. Information: www.utopiacon.com

JUNE 23-24

Musicians Corner

Musicians Corner takes place summer weekends at Centennial Park. It’s free, family friendly and open to the public. Saturday activities start at noon. Live music 1:30-5 p.m. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays usually consist of food trucks, beer and wine garden and “Kidsville” activities. http://musicianscornernashville.com/

-- Friday (acoustic night): 5 p.m., Future Stuff; 5:40 p.m., Laney Jones; 6:15 p.m., Parker McKay; 6:55 p.m., Jason Eskridge; 7:50 p.m., Kris Allen

-- Saturday: 1:30 p.m., Centennial Jam Bands; 2 p.m., Kyle Cox; 2:20 p.m., Divinity Roxx; 3 p.m., Hannah Miller; 3:20 p.m., DeRobert and the Half-Truths, 4:15 p.m.; Alyssa Bonagura, 4:30 p.m. TBA

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival

The fifth annual event is scheduled for Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. There will be craft beer, games, food and entertainment. Tickets: $59-$79 general admission, $99-$159 VIP, $39 designated driver, $69 VIP designated driver. All tickets include an upper-bowl ticket to a future Predators game. Proceeds benefit Nashville Predators Foundation which supports Middle Tennessee non-profit and group programs in the community. Information: https://www.nhl.com/predators/community/foundation/beer-festival

JUNE 24-25

Nashville Pride Festival

The annual festival will take place at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville. Saturday’s events are scheduled for 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and feature the Equality Walk, a vendor marketplace, food, drinks, live music and entertainment. Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Fee: $10 both days, $5 for single day. There are also VIP tickets available both days. Information: www.nashvillepride.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Sunset Concert Series

Carnton Plantation announces summer concerts. Gates open at 5 p.m., and concerts take place 6-8 p.m. Guests are invited to arrive early to set up chairs, blankets and picnics on the east lawn at Carnton. Food and beverage, including alcohol, is permitted, and additional food and drinks will be available for purchase. Pets, tents and grills are not allowed. Parking is free and available on site. Tickets: Adult, $10 in advance, $12 at the gate, children ages 6-15 $5. Information & tickets: www.boft.org. Schedule:

-- Sunday, June 25: Jaggered Edge: A Rolling Stones Tribute

-- Sunday, July 30: Resurrection: A Journey Tribute

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Starr Ranch, 203 North Water Avenue. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Nashville Symphony – Community Concert

Community Concerts are at parks across the Midstate. Attendees are invited to take a picnic, a blanket or lawn chair. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/

-- June 27 Hadley Park, 1037 28th Ave. N. Nashville, 7 p.m.

-- June 28 Southeast Park Greenspace, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Business After Hours

The ideal opportunity to develop relationships and market your business. Pre-registration is required using web site link. Nissan Stadium, West Club, 1 Titans Way. 5-7 p.m. Chamber member: $25, Future member: $50, Chamber member display table: $250. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Business After Hours

Join fellow Williamson, Inc. Chamber members for Business After Hours on the green at the 2017 Web.com Tour’s Nashville Golf Open. This event is exclusively for Chamber members, with complimentary access to experience the inaugural championship action. Light hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets will be provided to attendees. Guests will also receive a complimentary grounds pass to the Nashville Golf Open for use during another day of tournament play. Registration is limited to the first 200 participants. Attire: business casual or golf casual. Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, 1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood. 4:30-7 p.m. Free for Chamber Members. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/williamosn-inc-business-after-hours-at-nashville-golf-open-354516

Meet the NELAS Finalists Networking Event

The Nashville Emerging Leader Awards (NELAs) recognize Nashville’s young professionals for significant accomplishments in their chosen career fields, as well as their commitment and contribution to the community. A reception and networking event honoring the finalists of the upcoming 2017 NELAs will be at The Cordelle, 45 Lindsley Ave. $25 fee includes hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets. Event is complimentary for 2017 NELAs finalists. Registration required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com, www.thenelas.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Public Affairs Roundtable

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Topic: School Funding Discussions. Guests from Williamson Medical Center will talk about the proposed school funding option of selling the hospital. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street. 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Program/Taping. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

Frist Fridays

Monthly concerts the last Friday of June, July and August. Free for members, $12 for non-members. Includes access to exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. rain or shine, lawn chairs and blankets welcome.

-- June 30: The Long Players perform Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

-- July 28: ELEL

-- Aug. 25: Nikki Lane

SATURDAY, JULY 1

July Pie Day

July Pie Day is part of Community Farm Day at the Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Bring your entry to the July Pie Contest tent between noon and 12:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Information: Kay.West@nashville.gov. More than 40 local and regional farmers, plus local food artisans, craft/flea merchants, and food trucks will be featured. Taste best tomato varieties at the free Homegrown Tomato Tasting Table. Enjoy live bluegrass music, and the annual Corn Shucking Contest benefiting the Nashville Food Project. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fisk Food and Music Festival

Fisk University’s annual festival, a free family friendly event. Featuring: Lindsey Webster, Kevin Whalum, The Hamilton Brothers, Dr. Mark Williams, Les Sabler. Music, games, local vendors and food trucks. 2-9 p.m. 1000 17th Avenue North. Free Parking. Information: 329-8754

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Freedom Celebration

J. Travis Price Park, Springfield. Concert, Food, Inflatables, Fireworks. Tenth avenue north in concert, 7:30 p.m. Free. Information: robcofreedomcelebration.org

MONDAY, JULY 3

3RTH Block Party

Yearly, on the 3rd of July, North 12th Street between Ordway & Calvin is closed off for a block party that brings friends & neighbors out for music, food, & drink. Early bird tickets $20, and include four bands, access to several food trucks, and all the Yazoo Beer you can safely consume. Tickets will sell out quickly. Day of event gate $30. A portion of the proceeds benefit Martha O’Bryan Center. Information: www.thethirth.com

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Music City July 4th 5K/10K

Kick off your July 4th with a run through downtown Nashville at 7 a.m. Race will start at Public Square Park for either the 5k or 10k. Registration is $25-$55 depending on when you register and which race you’re doing. Information: http://whatdoyourunfor.com/races/music-city-4th-of-july

Music City Hot Chicken Festival

The 11th annual event will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at East Park, 700 Woodland Street. Fire Truck Parade at 10:30 a.m. Festival gates open 11 a.m. This East side tradition includes the best hot chicken in town, cold beer, and other vendors. Live music all day. Free. Information: http://hot-chicken.com/festival

Let Freedom Sing

Music City celebrates July 4th in downtown Nashville with live music and a huge fireworks show. Free concerts starting at noon at Ascend Amphitheater and The Green at Riverfront. Performances by Chris Young, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jonny P, and The Sisterhood. The Nashville Symphony Orchestra will play during the fireworks show. There will also be kid-friendly activities and vendors during this free event. Information: www.visitmusiccity.com/july4th