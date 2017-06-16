Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 16, 2017

Municipal broadband, television provider EPB gets high marks

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Consumer Reports magazine has ranked Chattanooga's EPB Fiber as the country's best television service provider and fourth-best among internet providers.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the municipal utility EPB has more than 90,000 customer for its broadband, TV and phone services.

Chattanooga has branded itself as "Gig City" since it became among the first to offer gigabit-speed internet service to all of its electric power utility's customers in 2009. EPB has since introduced 10-gigabit service.

Bundling the fast internet service with cable TV has attracted more customers in Chattanooga.

Tennessee lawmakers this year passed Gov. Bill Haslam's initiative to improve rural broadband access by clearing the way for nonprofit electric co-ops to start providing both internet and video services.

