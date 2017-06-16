Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 16, 2017

Trump plans to release tax overhaul in early September

Updated 1:16PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House plans to introduce its tax overhaul during the first two weeks of September, says Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump's top economic aide.

Cohn added that the administration wants to bring a finished tax bill to the House and Senate, rather than prolonging talks after its introduction.

The administration has only released a one-page outline of its principles to lower tax rates and simplify the tax code. But Cohn said Tuesday at a meeting of technology executives that he or Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin get a phone call each day from President Donald Trump about the overhaul's status.

He said the president "could not be more excited about what we're doing."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0